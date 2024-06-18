AP Sports Week in Pictures: Clutch putt at US Open, blocked shot in WNBA, disallowed goal at Euros

The Associated Press photographers were there when Bryson DeChambeau made the winning putt on the 18th green to capture his second U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 6-foot-7 Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan blocks a shot by 5-foot-9 Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas. Germany’s Niclas Füllkrug scores but his goal is later disallowed during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich.

Papua New Guinea’s Norman Vanua competes during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Team Italy executes with precision during the acrobatic routine final event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The sports gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca.

