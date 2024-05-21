AP Sports Week in Pictures: Caitlin Clark debut, Fury on the ropes, golf’s winning shot and mug shot

The Associated Press photographers were there when the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun. The sharp-shooting guard who led Iowa to the NCAA title game is drawing huge crowds at home and on the road to start the the league’s 28th season.

In soccer, Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his team’s opening goal during an English Premier League match against West Ham United.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk throws a punch at Britain’s Tyson Fury during their undisputed heavyweight world championship bout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday in Louisville, Kentucky. It was a stark contrast to the fortunes of Scottie Scheffler, who had a mug shot taken two days earlier after his arrest for allegedly not following police orders at the event during a pedestrian fatality investigation.

The sports gallery was curated by AP photographer David J. Phillip.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.