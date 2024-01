AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 p.m. EST

Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers after leading Michigan to national title

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He leaves Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision to go back to the NFL after a second interview and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach. He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. Rivers has worked for ESPN as an analyst this season. The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despite owning a 30-13 record. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Five players from 2018 Canada world junior team take leave of absence from their clubs

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days. NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton now with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta all have been granted leave in recent days. Police in London, Ontario, launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of that team at a gala. The Globe & Mail reported Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to face charges of sexual assault.

Pro Picks: Chiefs and 49ers will win to set up a Super Bowl rematch

The underdog role has worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have odds in their favor. Two of the four teams facing off Sunday are quite familiar with these stakes. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are in the AFC championship game for the sixth straight season, but going on the road for the first time in that span. They’ll take on the No. 1 seed Ravens, who are here for the first time in 11 years. The No. 1 seed 49ers are making their third consecutive appearance in the NFC championship game. They host the Detroit Lions, who haven’t reached this point in 32 years.

Grant Hill explains the decision surrounding Draymond Green’s omission from the Olympic pool

USA Basketball says it wants the best for Draymond Green, which is why the federation does not have him in its plans for the Paris Olympics. Green’s omission from the pool of 41 players who are now candidates to play for the United States at the Paris Games was explained Wednesday by men’s national team managing director Grant Hill. Hill spoke highly of the Golden State forward’s history with the national team and how he helped the Americans win Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021. But it was Green’s recent history — two suspensions for on-court conduct this season — that Hill and USA Basketball couldn’t ignore.

Yu shoots 8-under 64 for a 1-shot lead over Cantlay, Hisatsune at the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Yu of Taiwan shot an 8-under 64 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The eight lowest scores came on the North Course, which generally plays a few strokes easier than the South Course on the municipal layout on a bluff high above the Pacific Ocean. Players have a round on each course before the cut. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.

Michigan could have Jim Harbaugh’s replacement already on campus in ‘shining star’ Sherrone Moore

Michigan is the type of job that could set off a chain reaction of openings across college football the way Nick Saban’s retirement from Alabama did two weeks ago. The difference between Michigan and Alabama, though, is the Wolverines might very well have their man already on campus in offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement saying the school is “working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together.” With Harbaugh serving two separate suspensions last season for potential NCAA rules violations, Michigan went 4-0 with Moore leading the team on game days. He was in charge when Michigan beat Penn State and Ohio State.

Zverev ousts Alcaraz to move into Australian Open semis against Medvedev. Zheng into 1st semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev took his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won’t get the chance in Australia. It was Zverev’s first win over a top-5 player at a Grand Slam. He’s into the semis for the seventh time. Twelfth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will meet Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the women’s final. They’re both into the semifinals for the first time at a major.

AFC title game means a reunion for John Harbaugh and Andy Reid, who coached together in Philadelphia

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh worked on Andy Reid’s staff for several years in Philadelphia. Now they’ll face each other as head coaches for the first time in a playoff game when Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This is Harbaugh’s fourth AFC championship game with Baltimore and Reid’s sixth in a row with Kansas City. Harbaugh was a special teams coordinator in 1998 for the Eagles under Ray Rhodes. Then he remained in that role for eight seasons after Reid took over the following season. Harbaugh became a secondary coach for Philadelphia in 2007, then took over the Ravens the following season.

As much as the Chiefs love Arrowhead Stadium, they relish playing the spoiler on the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has gone from having never played on the road in the postseason to having never lost on the road in the postseason. One successful night in Buffalo changed that narrative in a hurry. Now, he will try to make it two in a row when he leads Kansas City into his sixth AFC title game but first away from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs visit Baltimore on Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are one of the rare teams that actually relishes playing away from home, though. In fact, they were 6-2 in road games during the regular season, while they were 5-4 inside friendly Arrowhead Stadium.

