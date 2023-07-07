AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 p.m. EDT

Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. But police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.

Andy Murray exits Wimbledon with uncertainty after a 5-set, 2-day loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas after a five-setter contested over two days at Centre Court. Tsitsipas won the second-round match by a score of 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 that began on Thursday and concluded on Friday. Murray was loudly supported by most of the 15,000 or so spectators. But he could not hold onto the two-sets-to-one lead he built before play was suspended overnight because it was getting too late to play. Tsitsipas took the last four points of the fourth-set tiebreaker Friday and then broke early in the fifth to lead 2-1 and was on his way.

Cubs get 1st win in Bronx as Taillon outpitches Yankees’ Rodón in 3-0 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Jameson Taillon made a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium, allowing one hit in eight innings to outpitch Carlos Rodón in the All-Star’s injury-delayed Yankees debut and lift the Chicago Cubs over New York 3-0 for their first-ever victory in the Bronx. Taillon limited the Yankees to one just Gleyber Torres’ single in the first and a pair of walks. Taillon spent two seasons with Yankees, then agreed to $68 million, four-year contract with Chicago. Cody Bellinger homered for the Cubs, who had been 0-12 at the Yankees. Rodón allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings after missing the first half.

Majors-leading Braves beat the Rays 2-1 in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a weekend series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28. The AL-best Rays are 57-34 but have lost a season-high six straight. That may not be the lone reason for concern, though, after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow left the game in the sixth inning with what the club described as “cramping.”

Corbin Carroll returns to Arizona lineup a day after leaving because of shoulder soreness

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll was back in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup Friday, a day after coming out because of a second recent shoulder scare. An MRI taken early Friday showed no structural damage, and Carroll and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said it mirrored all previous assessments of the right shoulder that was surgically repaired after the outfielder had a torn labrum in May 2021. Carroll came out Thursday night against the New York Mets after a swing, the second time in a week he left due to pain in the shoulder. Carroll came out of a game June 29 against Tampa Bay after hurting the shoulder during an at-bat in the third inning, missed two games before pinch-hitting Sunday.

Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for early lead at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68. That gives her the early lead in the U.S. Women’s Open. Tardy is a 26-year-old rookie on the LPGA Tour who is No. 455 in the women’s world ranking. She figures if she has a tee time at Pebble and an LPGA Tour card, she’s good enough to win. She led by two among the early finishers. Rose Zhang had a 71 to stay in the game.

Jay Monahan to return to PGA Tour commissioner role after month break

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work. Monahan has told the tour he will resume his job on July 17. That will be about a month since Monahan stepped away for what was referred to only as a medical situation. His surprise departure was a week after announcing the tour’s stunning agreement to work with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan says in a note to the tour’s policy board, staff and players that his health has improved. He will not be in Washington on Tuesday when two PGA Tour executives testify at a Senate hearing on the deal.

Wembanyama debuts after two top-5 picks hurt in thrilling finish to the previous Summer League game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA game had a tough act to follow. While the San Antonio rookie waited to make his NBA Summer League debut Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the game before his ended with a thrilling finish. Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally the Houston Rockets to a 100-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that saw two top-five picks unable to finish the game due to injuries. Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 selection, and Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick, were both hurt.

Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked to join the American League lineup as injury replacements. The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Mike Trout. García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the appointments tells The Associated Press that owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas. Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment says. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

