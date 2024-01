AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 a.m. EST

Third Chiefs-Bills playoff meeting in 4 seasons highlights the NFL’s divisional round

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get a third shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. This time, Buffalo gets to play at home. Mahomes will play his first road playoff game next Sunday night against the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round with a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The other AFC divisional game will be the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans. In the NFC, Green Bay will play at San Francisco and Tampa Bay will play at Detroit.

Josh Allen, Bills dispatch Steelers 31-17 in playoff game delayed a day by snow. Chiefs up next

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard. Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 6:27 remaining that restored a two-touchdown lead for Buffalo. The second-seeded Bills advance to host Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night. The Steelers’ season ended after they surged into the playoffs with wins in their final three games behind longtime backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Mayfield throws for 337 yards and 3 TDs to lead Buccaneers to 32-9 NFC wild-card rout of Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns to lead the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 wild-card playoff victory over Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs won for the sixth time in seven games to advance to a NFC divisional round matchup on the road next Sunday against the Detroit Lions. David Moore scored on a 44-yard reception in the first quarter. Rookie Trey Palmer broke the game open with a 56-yard catch-and-run for a TD that put the Bucs up 25-9 late in the third quarter. Mayfield also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.

Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP sources say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, according to three people informed of the decision. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which has not yet been made public. Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the media about his plans after the game.

Bill Belichick interviews with Falcons for head coaching job

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Belichick signaled he’s ready to get back to coaching less than a week after parting with the New England Patriots, speaking with the Atlanta Falcons about their vacant position. The Falcons announced Monday night they have interviewed the 71-year-old Belichick, who left the Patriots on Thursday after 24 seasons and a record six Super Bowl championships. The fifth of those Super Bowls came nearly seven years ago against the Falcons in a game Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter before Tom Brady rallied the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory. The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Los Angeles Chargers about head coach opening

Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, a week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. The Chargers announced Harbaugh’s interview on Monday without saying exactly when it took place. He is the eighth coaching candidate to interview with the Chargers, but his resume stands out from the rest. The 60-year-old Harbaugh has an 89-25 record in nine seasons coaching his alma mater. Before that, he went 44-19-1 in four seasons as San Francisco’s coach and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

Steelers’ Tomlin abruptly leaves press conference when asked about his contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest one-and-done playoff appearance is raising questions about Mike Tomlin’s future. The NFL’s longest tenured coach was in no mood to talk about it Monday night. Tomlin walked off the podium at his postgame news conference following a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills when a reporter began with, “Mike, you have a year left on your contract.” The abrupt exit only heightened speculation about what’s next for Tomlin and the Steelers. He’s been in charge there for 17 seasons, making him the NFL’s longest tenured head coach after Bill Belichick parted with New England last week. He’s never had a losing season — an NFL record run — but this year was close.

Analysis: Philly will demand accountability for the Eagles’ collapse after playoff loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — From 10-1 to one-and-done, the Philadelphia Eagles’ collapse is complete. The defending NFC champions won’t be going back to the Super Bowl. They’re heading into a potentially turbulent offseason after an early vacation that few could’ve imagined heading into December. A 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night turns up the pressure on owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni. Despite a 34-17 regular-season record and three playoff appearances in three seasons, including coming up just short in the Super Bowl last year against Kansas City, the heat is on Sirianni.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams formally leaves USC, enters NFL draft as potential No. 1 pick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has formally entered the NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner is leaving USC after two prolific seasons. Williams is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 selection in the draft, which begins April 25. The Chicago Bears currently hold the top pick. Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and USC. He became the Trojans’ eighth Heisman Trophy winner in 2022 after following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to the West Coast.

Draymond Green returns to court against Grizzlies after serving ‘indefinite’ suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green has returned to action after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game. Green didn’t start the game, but entered with 6:10 left in the first quarter. His appearance drew a hearty set of boos from the Memphis faithful. Monday’s appearance was Green’s first action since the December game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.