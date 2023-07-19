AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 a.m. EDT

Northwestern hazing scandal puts the school in the league of big institutions tied to sexual abuse

Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse. A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership on Tuesday, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. More lawsuits are expected to follow from former football and baseball players as well as from student-athletes who played other sports for the private school.

12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs. Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13. San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets topped the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10.

FIFA can’t guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women’s World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session Tuesday with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time. It came three days after he signed a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year. Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul.

Women’s World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women’s World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That’s a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers doesn’t rule out Saudi funding for British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won’t rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it’s not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.

Diamondbacks outlast the Braves 16-13 to snap 4-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13. It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021. The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak. Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Miguel Castro (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Rory McIlroy is laying low ahead of the British Open as he tries to end his major drought

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laying low in his quest to end nine years without winning a major. He canceled his news conference for the second straight major. Everything is lining up for him at Royal Liverpool for the British Open. He’s coming off a win at the Scottish Open. He won the British Open the last time it was on these Hoylake links. Still to be determined is whether he fits that model of players who win all their majors in a short period of time. Padraig Harrington is one of those players. He says McIlroy needs to be patient.

Column: PGA Tour’s Monahan returns to work and the clock is ticking on definitive agreement for LIV

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jay Monahan is back to work as PGA Tour commissioner. And the clock is ticking. Along with working toward a definitive agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, he has to look his players in the eye and do some explaining. Monahan stepped away from the tour for five weeks with a medical situation. He had said he expected to be called a hypocrite for doing a deal with the Saudis. It’s tougher to overcome the label as a traitor. The question is whether he can survive this. That depends on whether top players accept answers and accept them coming from Monahan.

Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday. The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly. Zhang then repeated her protests but Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.

