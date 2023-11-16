AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:58 a.m. EST

The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday by Major League Baseball team owners, cementing the sport’s first relocation since 2005, according to two people familiar with the vote. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the results. A 75% vote of the 30 teams was necessary to make the move, which was endorsed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government.

Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes the NL prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell took the NL honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues. After coming close several times before, Cole finally finished on top following an outstanding season for the New York Yankees. The ace right-hander received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He became the sixth Yankees winner and first since Roger Clemens in 2001. Snell was the National League winner after leading the majors with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres. The free-agent lefty was picked first on 28 of 30 ballots.

Analysis: Giving Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed has become a disaster for the Browns

Giving Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has turned into another disaster for the Cleveland Browns. It’s the biggest one yet for a franchise known for its failures. Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, a devastating blow for a 6-3 team with a stingy defense and playoff hopes. The ramifications of the injury extend far beyond this season, too. Watson is owed $46 million each of the next three years with a cap hit of almost $64 million per season.

Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended 5 games for grabbing Rudy Gobert; 3 players fined

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.” Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday’s game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league. McDaniels and Thompson were both ejected from the game, as was Green. But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cause him to forfeit $769,704 in salary.

Terry Taylor Appreciation: Former AP Sports Writer remembers ‘she was the most everything’

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry R. Taylor, the first female sports editor at The Associated Press who ran the department from 1992-2013, died Tuesday. She was 71. Retired AP Sports Writer Ben Walker worked with Taylor throughout her tenure. Here’s what he remembers.

Analysis: Draymond Green didn’t hurt Rudy Gobert. He hurt the Warriors, again

Golden State’s Draymond Green is probably going to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, even with career averages of around 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He’ll have, at minimum, four NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals when he’s all done. He’ll also have baggage. Maybe too much baggage. The latest addition to that pile came Wednesday when the NBA handed Green a five-game suspension, one that’ll cost him almost $770,000 in missed salary and won’t help a Warriors team that is already without an injured Stephen Curry and not off to the hottest of starts with six wins in 12 games.

Awkward lie: Rory McIlroy’s ball lodges in the lap of a spectator at World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy. The four-time major winner’s tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the World Tour Championship somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green. The rest of the spectators retreated amid much laughter but the woman remained lying down with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs. McIlroy eventually walked up to her, scratched his head, then feigned a shot to the amusement of the gallery. Then McIlroy stood back and said: “Right, ermm. Referee!” He was given a drop on a spot under where the woman was lying and made bogey.

Top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are rolling, will try to avoid a letdown in visit to No. 21 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia is back atop the College Football Playoff rankings heading into its game at No. 21 Tennessee this weekend. The Bulldogs routed then-No. 10 Mississippi last week while the Volunteers are trying to bounce back from another ugly road loss. Georgia has clinched the SEC East title and a spot against Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2. Now, it’s a matter of staying focused as the Bulldogs make a run at a third straight national championship.

One year on from World Cup, Qatar and FIFA urged by rights group to do more for migrant workers

LONDON (AP) — One year after Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup, the gas-rich emirate and soccer body FIFA have been urged by human rights group Amnesty International to do more for migrant workers. The workers’ labor in mostly searing heat was essential to prepare stadiums, transport routes and hotels for the month-long tournament. Qatar’s treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers plus the slow pace of labor law reforms and enforcement drew intense scrutiny and criticism for more than a decade before games started last November. Amnesty says progress has since stalled and urged Qatar and FIFA to act urgently to ensure victims’ right to remedy and compensation.

Saleh says it’ll be Rodgers’ call to play again with Jets if he’s cleared by doctors to return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the final call on whether he plays again this season for the New York Jets if and when he gets medical clearance. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday the team will defer to the four-time NFL MVP, who’s rehabilitating from a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers turns 40 on Dec. 2 and has repeatedly said his goal is to return late this season. But Rodgers has also said the Jets would need to be in the playoff hunt at that point for him to come back.

