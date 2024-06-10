AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:56 p.m. EDT

Dan Hurley turns down offer from Lakers, will stay at UConn to seek 3rd straight NCAA title

Dan Hurley is staying at UConn and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ending several days of speculation about his future and giving him an opportunity to try to guide the Huskies to a third consecutive NCAA championship. Hurley had the option of taking over one of the most famed franchises in pro sports, not to mention perhaps the chance to coach NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James. But in the end, his stay in the coaching version of the transfer portal was brief — and back he goes to UConn, where he has gone 68-11 over the last two title-winning seasons.

Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year deal that will carry through at least the 2027 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL’s longest-tenured head coach isn’t leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon. The Steelers have signed Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension that will carry through at least the 2027 season. Tomlin was about to enter the final year of the deal he agreed to in April 2021. The 52-year-old Tomlin is 173-100-2 with a Super Bowl victory since taking over for Hall of Famer Bill Cowher in 2007. Tomlin has yet to endure a losing season and despite speculation late last season that he was considering taking some time off, he remains intent on trying to help the Steelers stay in the mix in a highly competitive AFC.

New York selects Princeton, Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with 1st pick in PWHL draft

New York filled a necessary need on offense by selecting Princeton and Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with the first pick in the Professional Women’s Hockey League draft. Regarded by PWHL scouts as a “generational player,” Fillier is a three-time Patty Kazmaier college player of the year finalist. She graduated with a degree in psychiatry and completed her four-year career at Princeton ranking sixth on the school list with 93 goals and fourth with 193 points. From outside of Toronto, Fillier won gold at the 2022 Beijing Games and was a member of three Canadian world championship teams.

Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday with NBA Finals in mind, and now they’re 2 wins away from title

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics had the NBA Finals in mind when they went out and acquired Jrue Holiday. Boston shook up its core last offseason when it traded point guard Marcus Smart as part of the deal that netted it 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis. Then, after Milwaukee traded Holiday to Portland for Damian Lillard, the Celtics pounced, parting ways with former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and big man Robert Williams III to get Holiday. The hope was that bringing in a true point guard with a championship pedigree could be the Celtics’ missing piece. Two wins from their 18th championship, it looks as if he may be.

Stars’ Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row. GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Tiger Woods off early for US Open practice that includes Adam Scott and his major streak

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was out early on Pinehurst No. 2 for the first official practice day at the U.S. Open. He hasn’t played a U.S. Open on this course in 19 years and some changes to it make it feel new. There’s nothing new for Adam Scott. The Australian is playing in his 92nd major in a row. But it wasn’t easy. A week ago, Scott was the first alternate at one of the qualifying spots. He got in through the world ranking when the USGA went one spot lower because the late Grayson Murray is still listed in the ranking.

College softball coaches worry the arrival of athlete pay could slow their sport’s growth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NCAA’s recent agreement with the major conferences that sets a path towards schools directly paying athletes could have major consequences for softball. At a time of significant growth and visibility in the sport, some coaches are concerned money could be steered away, threatening softball’s stability once the rules fully take shape. Among the concerns are programs getting shut down because money is going to other sports and money being distributed so a limited number of athletes at the top. Much lies in the hands of decision makers to ensure the future of the sport.

Analysis: Race teams unhappier than ever with NASCAR’s latest offer on charter agreement

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — NASCAR avoided one public relations nightmare last week when it granted Kyle Larson a waiver to participate in the playoffs even though he missed the Coca-Cola 600. However, teams remain frustrated with NASCAR’s slow pace at coming to a new agreement on the charters at the heart of the series’ business model. Team owners told The Associated Press that NASCAR’s most recent proposal was one of the worst offers yet. Among the complaints: The France family that owns NASCAR would be able to buy charters.

Another surprise? Europe’s biggest soccer show to begin in Germany and as usual it’s unpredictable

A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappé and a resurgent Germany. Throw in a Harry Kane-powered England and defending champion Italy and Euro 2024 is wide open. That’s without mentioning three-time winner Spain. The unpredictability of the European Championship is what makes it such compelling viewing. Even in its expanded format of 24 teams, there is always the potential for a surprise. This is the tournament that was won by rank outsider Greece in 2004. In 1992 it was won by a team that hadn’t even qualified for the finals after Denmark was granted entry at the 11th hour because war-torn Yugoslavia was banned. Don’t rule out a wildcard coming out of the pack.

Valencia fans who insulted Vinícius are first to be convicted for racism abuse in Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — Three Valencia fans have been handed eight-month prison sentences after pleading guilty to racially insulting Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. It is the first conviction for racism-related cases in professional soccer in Spain. The fans, whose names weren’t released, won’t be allowed to enter soccer stadiums for two years and will have to pay for all the court proceedings. They were detained after a Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Mestalla Stadium in May 2023. The match was briefly stopped after Vinícius was insulted. Valencia had already banned the fans from Mestalla.

