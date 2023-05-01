AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:56 a.m. EDT

Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs. Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation to force the overtime. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Panthers won three in a row after falling behind 3-1 in the series. They advance in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will open the second round against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday night. Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead. The Bruins set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season but become the second Presidents’ Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round.

Kraken beat Avs 2-1, eliminate defending Stanley Cup champs

DENVER (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Philipp Grubauer was stellar in stopping 33 shots and the Seattle Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7. The Kraken became the first expansion team to beat the reigning champs in their inaugural playoff series, according to NHL Stats. Bjorkstrand scored one goal off a fortuitous deflection — the puck hit off a stick and glove — and another with a liner past goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that clanged off the post. Seattle grabbed the lead in every game in the series. Next up for the second-year Kraken is a second-round series against Dallas. Colorado has now lost its last six Game 7s.

Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the winner-take-all Game 7. Curry’s points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant’s 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021. The Warriors fell behind 2-0 in this series then won twice on the road in front of a hostile, cowbell-clanging crowd in the state capital to become the first reigning champion to drop the first two games and win any postseason series.

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home. Officers responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool were sent to Barrett’s home Sunday morning. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said an investigation is ongoing but the drowning “is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time.” Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

Williams, Harrison, Maye are top prospects in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft class could quickly transform losers into winners. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Things can change, of course, but barring injuries the top prospects in 2024 should include the two QBs, a wider receiver with Hall of Fame bloodlines, a couple of foundational left tackles and several Alabama defensive players.

Nuggets try to make star-studded Suns look average again

The Phoenix Suns’ star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton looked mighty average in their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now it’s gut check time when the Suns try to even the series in Game 2 on Monday in Denver. There’s certainly reason to believe the Suns have what it takes to bounce back. Phoenix lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round before reeling off four straight wins to advance. The biggest problem for Phoenix? This Denver team appears vastly superior to the Clippers team the Suns eliminated in round one.

Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday at Dodgers

HOUSTON (AP) — Star slugger Bryce Harper could return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well. On Monday in Los Angeles, the two-time National League MVP will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Tommy John surgery on Harper last November. Harper will learn if he’s cleared to play.

Strikeouts not enough for slumping White Sox pitchers

The Chicago White Sox are showing so far that strikeouts aren’t everything. Chicago’s pitching staff leads the major leagues with 10.17 strikeouts per nine innings. The White Sox also have a team ERA of 5.96. Only Oakland is worse at the moment. Those pitching woes are a big reason Chicago has been perhaps baseball’s most disappointing team to this point. The White Sox pulled off a dramatic 12-9 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but they’d lost 10 in a row prior to that. Even after the victory they are 8-21.

Finau holds off Rahm to take Mexico Open for 6th career win

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau has won the Mexico Open by playing bogey-free for a 66. He didn’t give Masters champion Jon Rahm or anyone else much of a chance. Finau wound up winning by three shots for his sixth career PGA Tour title. He has now won four times in the last nine months and moves to No. 11 in the world. Finau also was runner-up to Rahm a year ago at the Mexico Open. Rahm shot 67 but never got closer than three shots on the back nine. Brandon Wu finished third.

Hannah Green of Australia wins LPGA at Wilshire in playoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia won the JM Eagle LA Championship in a playoff. Green rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole in regulation at Wilshire Country Club for a 69. That put her in a three-way playoff with Xiyu Lin and Aditi Ashok. Ashok missed a birdie putt on the par-3 18th on the first extra hole to be eliminated. On the second extra hole at the 18th, Lin hit into a bunker and missed an 18-foot par putt. Green two-putted from about 20 feet for the win. Green now has three LPGA wins and her first LPGA title since September 2019.

