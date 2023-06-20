AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:55 a.m. EDT

Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters searched in French corruption investigations

PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games. This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics. The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis. It said it was cooperating. It would not comment further. An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public. The official who was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.

Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s deal with Saudi backers of LIV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight-time major champion Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He has sent a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan asking if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial hardship. The tour has an agreement with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool businesses in a new for-profit company. One person who has seen the agreement says it contains assurances the tour would keep a controlling voting interest no matter how much money the Saudis invested.

Victor Wembanyama arrives in US from France ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft. The plane carrying Wembanyama from France arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday. He’s widely expected to be the No. 1 pick on Thursday by the San Antonio Spurs. Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys before making his way into a waiting vehicle.

Billie Jean King recalls the meeting that launched the WTA women’s tennis tour 50 years ago

Billie Jean King thinks back on the landmark gathering of female tennis players at a London hotel shortly before they competed at Wimbledon a half-century ago and acknowledges she wasn’t sure how things would go that day. King also said in an interview with The Associated Press that it had to happen that day if it was ever going to happen. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the meeting on June 21, 1973, at the Gloucester Hotel. King and nearly 60 other players agreed to form what today is known as the Women’s Tennis Association or WTA.

Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games

GENEVA (AP) — A leading anti-discrimination group in soccer says there is an “urgent crisis” in the game because of racial and offensive abuse. Two international soccer games were stopped Monday because of racial abuse between players. New Zealand refused to continue playing against Qatar. Ireland’s under-21 team stopped its game against Kuwait. A United States-Mexico game was cut short last week amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinícius Júnior was racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain. The incidents follow days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said games should stop when there is discrimination.

Warriors committed to keeping Draymond Green, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors want to keep Draymond Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal. The Athletic reported that Green would opt out. Green would have to notify the Warriors of his decision by June 30.

Suns continue whirlwind of change under new owner Mat Ishbia

PHOENIX (AP) — Mat Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns has produced a whirlwind of change. Nobody seems completely safe as the Michigan native continues his quest to deliver Phoenix its first NBA title. The aggressive owner oversaw his latest big move Sunday, when the Suns put together the framework for a trade that would send 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and other compensation to the Washington Wizards in exchange for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. More moves could be on the horizon.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops AP’s list of talented 1-and-done forwards in the NBA draft

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops The Associated Press’ list of top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall behind presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller thrived as an outside shooter with athleticism during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The list of top forwards includes more one-and-done players in Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and Houston’s Jarace Walker. Other one-and-dones that could go in the lottery include Central Florida’s Taylor Hendricks and Kansas’ Gradey Dick. Another intriguing prospect is 18-year-old Bilal Coulibaly, who was Wembanyama’s teammate in France.

Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0. Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits and won their fifth straight. Miami improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31. It was the second time in his past three games that Arraez went 5 for 5, following an 0-for-15 slide that dropped his average to .378. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the fourth major leaguer since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a calendar month, joining Hall of Famers George Sisler, Ty Cobb and Dave Winfield.

Yastrzemski splashes 3-run HR into McCovey Cove in the 10th as the Giants rally past the Padres 7-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski splashed a game-ending three-run homer into McCovey Cove in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the San Diego Padres 7-4 for their season-best eighth straight victory. Yastrzemski also connected in the sixth, giving him five career multi-homer games and two against San Diego. It was his fourth walk-off homer in the majors and second versus the Padres. Camilo Doval struck out Manny Machado for the first out of the 10th and got through it unscathed for the win.

