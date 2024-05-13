AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:54 a.m. EDT

Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game. The NFL will release the entire 2024 season on Wednesday night on the NFL Network. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl. The Ravens-Chiefs opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC. Kansas City will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

Defending champ Nuggets tie Timberwolves with 2nd straight road win, 115-107 in Game 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon had 27 points on 11-for-12 shooting to propel the Denver Nuggets to a series-tying 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 in the Western Conference semifinals. Jamal Murray had 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets in a momentum carryover from his buzzer-beating swish from behind half court. Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in another spectacular performance for Minnesota. The series goes back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Haliburton, Pacers take advantage of short-handed Knicks to even series with 121-89 rout in Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rolled to their third-biggest postseason victory ever, beating the New York Knicks 121-89 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Haliburton also had six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers as the Pacers led by 43 points during a start-to-finish romp. They fell just short of their most lopsided playoff victory, when they beat Cleveland by 34 points in April 2018. Game 5 of the series will be played Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Disputed tying goal helps Panthers beat Bruins 3-2 and take 3-1 lead in East semifinal series

BOSTON (AP) — Aleksander Barkov slipped through three Bruins defenders to score the go-ahead goal and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over Boston and a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. One year after Florida knocked out the record-setting Bruins in the first round on its way to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers won their third straight to send Boston to the brink of elimination. Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Florida scored three times in a row to rally from a two-goal deficit. The Panthers can advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 5 at home on Tuesday night.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’24: Spieth gets another Grand Slam shot. Hardly anyone is talking about it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Spieth is next in line to chase the career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship is the only major he hasn’t won. But it sure doesn’t get the same attention as Rory McIlroy gets at the Masters. Part of that is because Spieth’s game hasn’t been up to standard in recent years. And another part is because the Masters creates so many reminders as the only major held on the same course. But Spieth has history working against him. None of the five players with Grand Slam ever had to wait more than three years to get the final piece.

Charter flights for WNBA road games was an early Mother’s Day gift for players with children

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson says her life as first-time mom got a littler easier with the WNBA’s announcement that players will fly on charter flights for road games. The Indiana Fever wing gave birth to her daughter, Aliya Renea Cannady, on Aug. 4. and is one of about a dozen players across the league with children. The charter flight was an early Mother’s Day gift. Breanna Stewart is grateful for all of the benefits for parents. Under the current CBA, players receive their full salary while on maternity leave after getting only getting half under the previous agreement. They also get a $5,000 childcare stipend and a two-bedroom apartment is provided. But the players say there is still room for improvement.

Hawks win NBA lottery in year where there’s no clear choice for No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice. The Hawks hit the jackpot despite just 3% odds after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46. They dropped their final six regular-season games and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Hawks haven’t won a postseason series since a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. They got knocked out in the first round in 2022 and 2023. Washington, Houston, San Antonio and Detroit rounded out the top five. The draft is June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

Boeser, Lindholm score 2 each as Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take 2-1 lead in West playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Elias Lindholm also scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists, and rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 42 shots for the Canucks. Mattias Ekholm, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 11 of 15 shots before he was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the third period. Pickard finished with three saves in his NHL playoff debut. Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night back here in Edmonton.

Caitlin Clark, much like Larry Bird, the focus of talks about race and double standards in sports

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. She is – and from all indications is content with — just being another basketball player trying to win a title. And though Clark hasn’t said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her, talks are about a double standard are being had. Still, the race-based debate over perceived slights to Black players or favoritism toward Clark is not going away as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft prepares for her first regular-season game.

Rory McIlroy rallies to win record 4th Wells Fargo Championship title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for a record fourth time Sunday, overcoming a two-stroke deficit to beat Xander Schauffele by five strokes. No other player has won the event more than twice. McIlroy closed with a 6-under 65, playing the final 11 holes in 6 under even with a double bogey on the 18th hole. He finished at 17-under 267 after four straight rounds in the 60s and won his second straight PGA Tour event after teaming with Shane Lowry to take the Zurich Classic two weeks ago in New Orleans. Schauffele shot 71. McIlroy also won the event in 2010, ‘15 and ’21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.