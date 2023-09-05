AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:53 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the star plans to continue as a pitcher and hitter after his elbow heals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury. Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy. Balelo said Ohtani will continue playing as the Angels’ designated hitter for the foreseeable future this season. Balelo said Ohtani also intends “to be in somebody’s lineup next year DHing when the bell rings.”

Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used language from Hitler’s regime

NEW YORK (AP) — A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire. During a changeover shortly after, the fan was identified by spectators seated near him, and he was removed by security. Zverev went on to beat Sinner in five sets and will play defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke’s tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in the season opener for both teams. Jaquez Moore and Jordan Waters ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn this into an unexpected blowout of the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite. It was Duke’s first win agianst Clemson since 2004 and ended a 28-game losing streak against top-10 opponents. Cade Klubnik threw for a short touchdown to Will Shipley in what became Clemson’s only score.

Analysis: Several stars could join Jonathan Taylor and miss start of NFL season over money squabbles

The 2023 NFL season begins this week and there’s several stars who could miss their team’s opener because they’re embroiled in contract disputes. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are dealing with defensive tackle Chris Jones’ absence and the 49ers are without Nick Bosa who is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Colts will be without disgruntled 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor who was kept on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury when nothing materialized after he asked for a trade. And Carolina’s rebuild could be affected by Brian Burns’ contract tussle.

As sports betting spikes, help for problem gamblers expands in some states

When the NFL season kicks off, Kentucky residents will be able to legally bet on games for the first time. When they do, they also will be funding the state’s first-ever program for people with gambling problems. Nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. State funding for problem gambling services generally has not kept pace — averaging just 38 cents per capita. But more states, like Kentucky, are requiring at least a portion of their sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are putting the ‘US’ in the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — There are three American men in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are the trio this time and all will be in action Tuesday. Fritz goes up against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the semifinals, while Tiafoe and Shelton play each other. Djokovic says he understands why American tennis fans aren’t happy that they haven’t had a male Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Roddick 20 years ago. He knows they got used to having champion after champion in earlier days.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. He is due in court Sept. 27. Major League Baseball intends to investigate.

No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 Texas meet in rematch of last year’s down-to-wire game

No. 11 Texas and No. 4 Alabama are set to meet again a year after going down to the wire. The two tradition-rich programs and future Southeastern Conference opponents are set to face off in a potential Top-10 showdown in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won 20-19 last year on a field goal in the final seconds. The close loss was still enough to vault the Longhorns into the Top 25. It gave Steve Sarkisian and Texas a measure of credibility while exposing the Tide’s vulnerability. Alabama had 15 penalties in the game.

STAT WATCH: Shedeur Sanders’ passing numbers best for FBS first-timer, and he’s just getting started

College football’s top statistical performances in Week 1 begins with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. His school-record 510 passing yards against TCU were most by a player in his first FBS game since at least 1996 and his 38 completions are tied for the national season high. His four touchdown passes were one more than Colorado threw for as a team on the road in six games in 2022. Oregon scored the sixth-most points by an FBS team since 2000 in its 81-7 rout of Portland State. North Carolina’s nine sacks against South Carolina were its most since at least 2000.

Serbia moves into World Cup semifinals by beating Lithuania, which had just topped the U.S.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Serbia was more than happy to help Lithuania repeat some odd history. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 21 points and Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals. Lithuania was playing less than 48 hours after beating the U.S. to close out second-round play. That was the third time Lithuania has beaten the U.S. in senior men’s national competition. And in all three of those tournaments, Lithuania wound up not turning a victory over the U.S. into a medal. The best it can do now is fifth in Manila. Serbia is in the World Cup semifinals for the third time in the last four tournaments.

