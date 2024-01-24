AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:52 a.m. EST

Zverev ousts Alcaraz to move into Australian Open semis against Medvedev; Zheng into 1st semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev took his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won’t get the chance in Australia. It was Zverev’s first win over a top-5 player at a Grand Slam. He’s into the semis for the seventh time. Twelfth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will meet Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the women’s final. They’re both into the semifinals for the first time at a major.

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot; Sabathia and Hernandez eligible too

Ichiro Suzuki headlines the group of players who are eligible for voting a year from now for baseball’s Hall of Fame. That ballot is also expected to include Cy Young Award winners CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández. And it will be the final chance for reliever Billy Wagner. He fell five votes short this time. Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were voted in this year by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Suzuki appears to be a lock for induction. He surpassed 3,000 hits in the major leagues after arriving from Japan.

Conference title games are old hat for Chiefs and 49ers and new stage for Baltimore and Lions

For the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, getting to the conference title game is becoming old hat. For the city of Baltimore and the Detroit Lions, being on this stage is a bit of a rarity. When the Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, it will be their sixth straight trip. This will be the first conference title game played in Baltimore in 53 years. San Francisco has made it this far in three straight seasons, while Detroit did it for the second time in the Super Bowl era.

TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU was on quite a roll in coach Mark Campbell’s first season, off to a school-record 14-0 start and in the AP Top 25 poll. Only a couple of weeks later, the Horned Frogs were having to forfeit two games and hold open tryouts on campus just to fill some roster spots after injuries sidelined three starters. The 15-4 Horned Frogs played and won their first game in 10 days on Tuesday night. There were four new walk-on players on the roster from the more than 40 who attended tryouts last week. Only only TCU volleyball player Sarah Sylvester appeared briefly in the 66-60 win over UCF.

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for GM job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Tom Telesco as their next general manager and passed over interim Champ Kelly for the position. Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager. That’s the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time. Telesco comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

James, Embiid, Curry and Durant are in the US player pool for the Paris Olympics

There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green wasn’t among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal. Green helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Civil war turned Somalia’s main soccer stadium into an army camp. Now it’s hosting games again

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A stadium in Somalia’s violence-prone capital is hosting its first soccer tournament in three decades, drawing thousands of people to a facility that had been abandoned for years and later became a base for military — and even extremists — amid civil war. The competition is a milestone in efforts to restore public life after decades of violence. The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, still launches attacks in Mogadishu, but many Somalis are willing to brave the stadium, which has a heavy security presence. One fan says she feels “as though we were emancipated.”

NBA says Hornets-Wolves refs missed 10 calls in last 2 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte’s comeback win at Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns. The Last Two Minute Report is issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes. This report revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.

