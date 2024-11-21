AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:50 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award, first in NL. Aaron Judge earns second AL honor in 3 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge earned his second American League honor on Thursday. Ohtani was a unanimous MVP for the third time, receiving all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was second with 263 points and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte third with 229. Judge was a unanimous pick for the first time. Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got all 30 second-place votes for 270 points, and Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was third with 21 third-place votes and 229 points.

Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg

Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks. The Washington Capitals confirmed Ovechkin’s injury and prognosis Thursday after he was evaluated by doctors upon the teams’ return from a three-game road trip. This prolonged absence puts a pause on Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. He scored 15 goals in his first 18 games this season to move just 27 away of passing Gretzky. Ovechkin was on pace to break the record in February before his shin-on-shin collision with Utah’s Jack McBain on Monday night.

Top football recruit Bryce Underwood changes commitment to Michigan instead of LSU, AP source says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Top football recruit Bryce Underwood has flipped to Michigan after pledging to play at LSU. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the recruit’s plans to join the Wolverines. Underwood pinned a post on his Instagram account, showing a post in which On3.com reported that he has committed to Michigan. The 6-foot-3 quarterback played at Belleville High School about 15 miles east of Michigan’s campus, and told LSU nearly a year ago he intended to enroll there.

QB Daniel Jones disagrees with the Giants’ decision to bench him and says he wants to play

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With tears occasionally welling in his eyes, Daniel Jones disagreed on Thursday with the New York Giants’ decision to bench him earlier this week and perhaps end his five-plus tenure as the team’s quarterback. The 27-year-old Jones said he gave the team everything he had after being taken sixth overall in the 2019 draft and he believes he still has a future in the NFL. He held himself accountable for the Giants making the playoffs once in his tenure as the starter.

Brock Purdy’s status for the 49ers in doubt this week because of sore shoulder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been limited in practice this week because of a sore throwing shoulder and will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. Purdy only threw a few passes Wednesday and Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media after hurting his right shoulder in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers postponed Purdy’s usual news conference from until Friday as the team is still determining whether he will be able to play against the Packers.

NFL issues security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries

The NFL has issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries involving the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.” Law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games. Players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted. Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets.

President Biden welcomes 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed “Coach Joe” Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics to the White House to celebrate the franchise’s unprecedented 18th NBA championship. The tradition is believed to have begun when Bill Russell’s 1963 Celtics met with President John F. Kennedy. Biden welcomed the NBA’s 2024 champions and gave them a tour of the Oval Office. In all, the league’s most-decorated franchise has won at least one title in eight of the last 13 presidential administrations. Biden noted that his Secret Service code name is Celtic as a nod to his Irish heritage.

Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Man City and eyes ‘more trophies’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has committed himself to Manchester City for another two years and he quickly set his sights on adding to his record-breaking reign. Guardiola ended uncertainty about his future by signing a contract extension that would prolong his tenure as City manager to 11 seasons. Guardiola’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season. The four-time defending Premier League champions announced the deal Thursday. The Catalan coach has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016. He has gone on to win six Premier League titles in seven years and also lifted the Champions League among 15 major trophies at the club.

Drama surrounds final 3 races of F1 season as drivers voice displeasure with recent FIA decisions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s three races remaining in the Formula 1 season and Max Verstappen is inching so close to a fourth consecutive world championship he could wrap it up Saturday night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But all is not smooth sailing headed into this final month of racing. There’s a new race director following the shock sacking of Niels Wittich that blindsided the Grand Prix Driver’s Association so badly they created an Instagram account to rebuke the lack of FIA transparency. It’s the lone post on the account. Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media said last week he was stepping down from his position and F1 furiously denied over the weekend that Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Management, was also on the move.

St. Petersburg council rejects immediate repair to Rays’ ballpark roof after first giving approval

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The St. Petersburg City Council has reversed course on whether to spend more than $23 million to repair the hurricane-shredded roof of the Tampa Bay Rays’ ballpark. The council initially voted Thursday to approve the repair and later changed its mind. The reversal came after the council voted to delay consideration of revenue bonds for a proposed new $1.3 billion Rays ballpark. Just two days before, the Pinellas County Commission postponed a vote on its share of the new stadium bonds, leaving that project in limbo. The Rays will play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field, spring training home of the New York Yankees in Tampa.

