AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:50 p.m. EDT

Tim Anderson and José Ramírez exchange punches, 6 ejected in White Sox-Guardians brawl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians exchanged punches at second base Saturday night, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to six ejections. Ramírez appeared to connect with a right hand to the face of Anderson, who fell backward to the ground. Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for their actions later in a fight that included multiple flare-ups on the infield and in foul territory. It took 15 minutes before order was restored.

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage — and rivals — for stability in the Big Ten

SEATTLE (AP) — A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership says stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference. Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said there were several concerns that led to Washington and Oregon saying goodbye to their collective heritage to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are leaving for the Big 12. That leaves California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State as the only remaining Pac-12 members. At the heart of the Pac-12’s downfall was the failure to land a suitable media rights deal.

Darrelle Revis takes his island to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Revis Island has a new home in “Football Heaven.” After Joe Klecko and Fireman Ed got the green-clad crowd roaring “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis took his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. A first-ballot inductee, Revis was so dominant that opposing quarterbacks stopped throwing the ball his way. He won a Super Bowl in his only season with the New England Patriots before returning home to New York and finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections.

US and Sweden meet again in a Women’s World Cup match that will eliminate either Rapinoe or Seger

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Three powerhouse teams play on the second day of the Women’s World Cup knockout stage and at least one of the best will be eliminated. The U.S. team has won the last two titles and is ranked No. 1 in the world. The Americans play third-ranked Sweden in the round of 16. The final whistle will close the international career of either Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. or Caroline Seger of Sweden. Both stars are retiring at the end of the tournament. In the second Sunday game, Netherlands faces South Africa. Netherlands is ranked ninth in the world and was runner-up to the U.S. four years ago.

Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

Fans of the United States women’s soccer team remained faithful viewers no matter what hour the game was on. The Americans three group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup had an average combined English- and Spanish-language audience of of 5,256,000. Trying to replicate that over the next four matches will be a difficult task. With its second-place finish in Group E, the remaining U.S. matches will take place overnight. Had the Americans won the group, its round of 16 and quarterfinal matches would have been in prime time.

Verlander throws 7 solid innings to begin 2nd stint with Astros but loses 3-1 to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander began his second stint with the Houston Astros by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead homer to Jake Bauers that sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory. Gleyber Torres also went deep for New York, and Nestor Cortes struck out a season-high eight over four innings during an encouraging return from two months on the injured list. Verlander allowed two runs and seven hits, losing a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 2015 with Detroit. It was his first start for the Astros since winning Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia last November. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed with the Mets in December, then was traded back to the Astros on Tuesday.

Horschel, Glover tied for the lead at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel were long shots to make the top 70 and qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Both started the Wyndham Championship outside the top 100. Now they’re tied for the lead and have winning on their minds. Glover made nine birdies for a 62. Horschel had a 63. They have a one-shot lead over Russell Henley going into the final round. The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Justin Thomas had a 66 and is right on the bubble. He’s tied for 11th and probably needs a top 10 to qualify.

Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Matthew Wolff is in position for his first win in LIV Golf. The former Oklahoma State star had a 67 and is tied for the lead with David Puig. The Spaniard shot a 65. But it’s far from a two-man race at The Greenbrier. Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau had a 61 and was among three players one shots behind. That group included Talor Gooch. He’s going for his fourth win in LIV Golf this year. A total of nine players are separated by two shots going into the third and final round on the Old White course.

Kevin Harvick makes a last run at Michigan, aiming to secure spot in NASCAR playoffs

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has fond memories of Michigan International Speedway, where he won for the sixth time last summer. The 47-year-old Harvick is just not real interested in waxing poetically about the track before making one last run on it Sunday in the FireKeepers Casino 400. The 2014 Cup champion announced in January that he’s retiring after this year. He may need to win once more in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing to end his career in the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

Josef Newgarden chasing 1st IndyCar win at his hometown race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship. Standing in his way is the Music City Grand Prix. This is essentially his home race that has proven quite the challenge the past two years. Newgarden said it’s a unique opportunity since he only gets a chance once every year similar to the Indianapolis 500. He won that race in May and swept the doubleheader in Iowa for Team Penske in the series’ last stop. Newgarden has four wins this season all on ovals. Nashville is a bumpy and long road course.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.