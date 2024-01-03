AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:50 a.m. EST

CFP 1.0 changed college football, not all for better, and was necessary step in postseason evolution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The four-team playoff changed college football. Not just the postseason and crowning of a national champion that finally could be called undisputed. College Football Playoff 1.0 wraps up a 10-year run on Monday when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington in the national championship game. The four-team CFP created a new standard for success — and failure — for conferences and schools. It helped the rich and powerful become more rich and powerful and further nationalized a sport with regional roots. It was an imperfect but necessary step in the evolution of the postseason that had unintended consequences.

Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, finishing with 40 points as No. 4 Iowa defeated Michigan State 76-73 on Tuesday. Clark, who was 14-of-34 from the field, went more than 14 minutes without a point in a stretch in the second and third quarters. But she was there at the end, taking a pass from Hannah Stuelke before hitting a 30-foot shot as the buzzer sounded. The Hawkeyes (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to 11 games behind Clark and Stuelke, who had 15 points. Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) had tied the game at 73 on DeeDee Hagemann’s layup with 22 seconds left

The 49ers have a rare quartet of 1,000-yard players. Dolphins and Lions could do the same.

The San Francisco 49ers and their deep group of playmakers accomplished a rare feat. They soon could have company from the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. San Francisco became the sixth team ever to have four players eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season when George Kittle joined Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Miami is closing in on the mark and Detroit has an outside chance of doing it with a big game from rookie tight end Sam LaPorta in Week 18.

Analysis: Falling short in the playoffs won’t cut it for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens played their best football in the biggest games of the regular season. Now, they’ve got to do it in the playoffs. Jackson has been one of the NFL’s top players for several years, but the Ravens are just 1-3 in the playoffs with him. This season seems different. The Ravens have not only beaten the better teams, they’ve dominated them. Jackson boosted his chances for his second AP NFL MVP award with back-to-back sensational performances in lopsided wins over the 49ers and Dolphins to help the Ravens secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Teen’s promising swimming career in limbo after he is accused of slapping teammate on the backside

DENVER (AP) — For 20 months, a teenage swimmer has been awaiting a decision about accusations filed against him by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In April 2022, SafeSport sent the teen a letter saying he had allegedly engaged in behavior that constituted sexual misconduct. It took three months for him to learn what the accusation was: That he had allegedly slapped a teammate on the butt. Police investigated and dismissed the allegations. But the swimmer remains in limbo. SafeSport was established in 2017 to punish abuse in Olympic sports in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar gymnastics molestation cases. The swimmer’s situation illustrates how the center’s wide mandate has left its investigators overwhelmed by thousands of cases a year that extend beyond sexual abuse and Olympic athletes.

New PGA Tour season starts with renewed emphasis on charity with Lahaina in mind

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA Tour season starts at Kapalua and there’s a different feeling this year. Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are among several players contributing to relief efforts toward the Lahaina fires on Aug. 8 that killed 100 people and leveled the historic waterfront area. Morikawa has ties to Maui. His grandparents were born in Lahaina and long ago had a restaurant on Front Street. Schauffele already has hosted a junior clinic for kids impacted by the fires. Sentry Insurance is the title sponsor. It already has contributed more than $2 million to various relief funds.

NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville toward the end of a game on Sunday. The league called Tepper’s conduct “unacceptable” in a statement released Tuesday. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than three minutes to play in a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and won’t even have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because it was traded to Chicago for the top pick used to select Young.

Steelers QB Pickett denies speculation he told coaching staff he wouldn’t be No. 2 behind Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says the coaching staff felt he wasn’t ready to play against Seattle, which is why he was inactive during Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seahawks. The second-year pro, who had right ankle surgery a month ago, denied online speculation that he told the coaching staff he didn’t want to suit up as a backup behind Mason Rudolph. Pickett, who is recovering from right ankle surgery in early December, is expected to be the primary backup behind Rudolph when Pittsburgh visits Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

Column: Questions to contemplate for a new year on PGA Tour

The start of a new year on the PGA Tour feels a lot like last year. The golf landscape is just as fractured. LIV Golf is not going anywhere after it lured away Masters champion Jon Rahm with the Saudi riches. The PGA Tour’s commercial agreement with the backers of LIV Golf still has not been finalized. But there’s golf to be played. Among the questions to contemplate for 2024 is which star might slump like Justin Thomas. Another is for the players who complain that there’s a separate tour for the elite. Adam Schenk joined that group this year.

Yamamoto’s contract with Dodgers includes 2 opt outs, but timing depends on elbow health

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have two opportunities to opt out of his record $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, although the timing is tied to his pitching elbow’s health.If Yamamoto has Tommy John surgery or is on the injured list for a right elbow injury for 134 consecutive service days from 2024-29, he would have the right to opt out after the 2031 and 2033 World Series, according to terms of the deal obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday. If he avoids Tommy John surgery and doesn’t miss that much time with an elbow issue during that window, he can instead opt out after the 2029 and 2031 World Series. In the first scenario, the Dodgers also would gain a $10 million conditional option for 2036 with no buyout.

