AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:50 a.m. EDT

Curry scores 36, Warriors beat Kings 114-97 without Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and the Golden State Warriors got right back in their first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 to pull to 2-1. As suspended star Draymond Green watched from home, the defending champions dominated without him as they have done so many times before. The fiery forward was suspended without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors also were without key defensive stopper Gary Payton II after the guard became ill Wednesday.

Ryan Reynolds out for Hollywood ending with Wrexham

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to get the Hollywood ending the first one failed to deliver. But with Wrexham a last-minute plat twist isn’t out of the question. It’s hard to imagine that even A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney anticipated the unscripted drama created by this unlikely union between Tinseltown and a former mining town in Wales. The end product has probably exceeded all expectations. All apart from the on-field success the pair set out to deliver after completing their takeover in 2021. A win over Boreham Wood on Saturday would secure the league title and automatic promotion to the fourth division of English soccer.

Embiid gets late block as Maxey, 76ers take 3-0 lead on Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid, limping throughout the game and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking a Nets player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 102-97 to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for the 76ers, who can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 for the Nets.

Toews scores winner, Avs rally to tie series with Kraken

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 7:01 remaining to complete Colorado’s rally from two goals down as the Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 to even their first-round series at a game apiece. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin scored 48 seconds apart to tie the game. It set the stage for Toews, who knocked in a rebound for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken. Alexandar Georgiev was tested all night and finished with 27 saves. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots against his former team.

Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game. Scherzer initially appealed the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later. In exchange, his fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players’ union. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. Scherzer was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.

‘Overrated!’: Hawks’ Young dealing with more playoff misery

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young didn’t play well in Boston. The Hawks return to Atlanta for Friday’s game in an 0-2 hole against the Celtics in a first-round playoff series. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and teammate Dejounte Murray haven’t lost faith in Young. When Young has been on the court in this playoff series, the Hawks have been outscored by a total of 32 points. Other series that resume on Friday include the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks tied at 1 and the Denver Nuggets at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is up 2-0.

4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery

PARIS (AP) — Four million applications were received for an online lottery where winners get to buy tickets for next year’s Paris Olympics. The local organizing committee says they hope to sell 1.3 million tickets as a result of the latest draw. Applications ended on Thursday and winners will know early next month if they have been successful. They can start buying from May 11 and have a 48-hour timeslot to do so. Figures on which countries the 4 million lottery applications came from were not available. The countries who bought the most tickets and other breakdowns will be known after the sales end in June.

Women’s soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A women’s soccer team from Mariupol rose from the ashes last year in August when a new season started. After their city was devastated and captured by Russian forces, they formed a new team in Kyiv. With five of the original players from Mariupol, they recruited new members from across the country. Despite significant challenges, including a shortage of funding, the team decided to take a risk and continue to compete in the top league. Their goal? Not only to keep their place in the league but also to remind everyone that despite the occupation that will soon hit the one-year mark, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian city.

Booker has 45 points, Suns top Leonard-less Clippers 129-124

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 45 points, Kevin Durant added 28 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference series. Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined fellow star Paul George since March 21. Leonard was hurt in Game 1, and played through it in Game 2, but afterward his condition didn’t improve. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists. Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

Chien leads rainy Chevron, Korda tied for 2nd at 1st major

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year. Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston. The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8 — at The Club at Carlton Woods. Second-ranked Nelly Korda was among six players and three Americans tied for second at 68. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

