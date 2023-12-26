AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 p.m. EST

Analysis: Christmas was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens

The Chiefs lost again. The Eagles struggled against the lowly Giants. The 49ers were embarrassed at home. Christmas Day was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson boosted his MVP chances and Baltimore made a major statement with a convincing 33-19 victory over San Francisco in a prime-time matchup that featured the NFL’s two No. 1 seeds. Monday’s results along with the rest of Week 16 left more questions open across the NFL. There’s two weeks remaining to answer those before the playoffs.

Pistons try to avoid 27th straight loss and a new NBA single-season record Tuesday against Nets

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons won’t deny it. They are fully aware of the unwanted history they’ve been tumbling toward for two months. If they don’t win Tuesday night, they will own the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. Detroit will be trying to avoid its 27th straight loss when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing Detroit its 26th consecutive defeat. The Pistons matched the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

Houston Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos, who had hoped to re-sign him

The Houston Texans have claimed hard-hitting but oft-suspended safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Jackson began his 14-year career with the Texans as the 20th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Alabama. After nine seasons with Houston, he moved to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019. This year, he’s repeatedly run afoul of the league’s safety rules with several illegal hits. Those have cost him nearly $1 million in salary and fines. He met with Commissioner Roger Goodell last month to see what he could do to avoid future fines.

USC’s JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball. The Southern California freshman guard is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, just behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with 30.5. Watkins broke Lisa Leslie’s school record for most 30-point games by a freshman with five. She’s led the Trojans to a No. 6 ranking and a 10-0 start. Watkins was already a prep sensation when she chose USC as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2023. Her outstanding play is attracting celebrities and men, women and children of all ages and races who want a moment with her after games.

Washington WR Rome Odunze looks for a final starring chapter in the College Football Playoff

SEATTLE (AP) — Rome Odunze will leave Washington in the discussion as the best wide receiver ever to wear the purple and the gold. He’s made all the big catches asked of him, had one very important and memorable run, played the middle portion of the year with a broken rib and finished the year as a first-team All-American on seemingly every list. All that’s left for is the big stage of the College Football Playoff, where Odunze and the No. 2 Huskies will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. On their way to the first 13-0 season in school history, the last Pac-12 championship in the current form of the conference and a spot in the playoff, Odunze became a star.

Despair then delight at Old Trafford as United beats Villa in 1st game after deal. Liverpool top

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford witnessed the best and worst of Erik ten Hag’s team in the space of 90 minutes and in front of soon-to-be director Dave Brailsford. It is two days since confirmation that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will buy a stake of up to 25% in the club. But a new era did not start well as United trailed by two goals inside 26 minutes against Aston Villa and was booed by the home crowd. Ten Hag’s players then produced a spectacular comeback to win 3-2 and spark celebrations rarely seen at its famed stadium during a troubled season so far. Liverpool is back on top of the league and Darwin Nunez is again among the goals after a 2-0 win against Burnley.

Column: Tales from the PGA Tour in a year mostly about money and surprises

The PGA Tour has its own version of D-Day. It was on June 6 that it announced a proposed partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. No one was sure what that meant six months ago and no one is sure where it will lead. But golf marched on. There were two new major champions, rising stars and plenty of memories along the way. Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele got a new appreciation for Olympic stardom. Justin Thomas ended the year with a nice gesture to his caddie. All are part of this year’s tales from the tour.

Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph once again if Kenny Pickett’s right ankle can’t go vs. Seattle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph’s dynamic play against Cincinnati helped keep the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season alive. The longtime backup quarterback could get a chance to do it again when the Steelers visit Seattle on New Year’s Eve. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will “have the ball” to begin the week and will get the nod against the Seahawks if starter Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle is not ready in time. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two long touchdowns to George Pickens in a win over the Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 8-7 and kept its faint playoff hopes afloat.

Missouri’s Cody Schrader goes from D-II star to folk hero in leading Tigers to the Cotton Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Not many people picked Missouri to be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this season. Fewer still probably expected Cody Schrader to be an All-American running back for the Tigers. He starred for Division II Truman State before transferring to Missouri and joining the team as a walk-on. He is the kind of success story that the Tigers and many other programs rely on to compete with programs like Ohio State, whom Missouri will face in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Manchester United stages a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has staged a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League after a dreadful start saw the hosts concede two goals inside 26 minutes at Old Trafford. In the first game since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe agreed to buy a stake of up to 25% of the 20-time league champions, Erik ten Hag’s team was booed by its own fans in the first half. But it then completely changed the atmosphere with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and a winner from Rasmus Hojlund. Dave Brailsford was at the game. He is expected to play a prominent role in the running of United’s soccer department as part of its new structure.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.