AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 p.m. EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s Day 2 of the NFL draft. The second round ended with seven trades, including the Tennessee Titans moving up eight spots to select quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick. The Kentucky standout was the biggest name on the board when the second round kicked off Friday from Kansas City’s Union Station. Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo on Thursday. The second round can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Will Levis didn’t stick around to hear his name called after slipping out of the first round. He wouldn’t have waited long. The Tennessee Titans traded up to get the second pick of the second round and took the Kentucky quarterback with the 33rd overall pick of the NFL draft. Levis was expected to go in the top 15, with some draft analysts projecting him in the top five. A few days before the draft, oddsmakers even made Levis the favorite to be the second QB selected behind Bryce Young. But Young went first to Carolina, C.J. Stroud was picked second by Houston and Anthony Richardson was selected at No. 4 by Indianapolis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 pick overall Friday night in the NFL draft. The Titans started Friday night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. The Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81 and will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024. This is the second straight draft they’ve traded up and drafted a quarterback. Levis left Kansas City after sitting around and never hearing his name called Thursday night.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a slew of selections entering the NFL draft and took advantage of those assets — and they may have found their quarterback of the future in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Detroit traded up in the second round and made two deals to move down in exchange for extra picks. The Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall, traded up to take Alabama safety Brian Branch with the 45th pick and then got Hooker early in the third round. Hooker can develop behind starting QB Jared Goff.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young was walking to an interview after being picked first in the NFL draft when he heard C.J. Stroud was selected second. Young celebrated with a loud scream and a big smile. The two childhood friends from Southern California became the ninth pair of quarterbacks picked 1-2 overall since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the first Black signal-callers. They shared a hug after the Carolina Panthers took Young first and rejoiced when Stroud went next to the Houston Texans. History says it’s a longshot that both QBs have successful careers. Young and Stroud already have defied the odds getting here so they’re up for the challenge. So is Anthony Richardson, who was chosen at No. 4 by the Indianapolis Colts.

ATLANTA (AP) — It was once the glamour spot of the NFL, a position manned by giants of the game, dynamic players who drew more eyeballs than even the quarterback on many teams. Jim Brown. Gale Sayers. Walter Payton. Barry Sanders. Now, the running back is making a comeback. After a generation defined by quarterbacks slinging it all over the field, the league is giving the handoff another look. Last season, teams averaged 121.6 yards per game on the ground — the highest figure since 1987. Then, a pair of running backs were selected in the top 12 picks of the draft.

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007. They have released 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon. The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.” The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2000s have been mostly miserable for the New York Knicks and their fans. They lost often during the season, then lost even more during the offseason when top players would shun them. That sometimes kept their fans quiet but never completely drove them away. Now the Knicks are into the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and the fans are back and as brash as ever as they prepare for old rival Miami. They aren’t just happy to a win a round. New Yorkers are just as cocky as when they were winners, thinking about the NBA Finals.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are not commenting on the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days. The team also will not comment on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend. Colorado coach Jared Bednar reiterates that Nichushkin is away from the team for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since April 20. On Saturday afternoon, which was the day of Game 3, police were called to the Four Seasons Hotel. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived. Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom told officers that team employees found the heavily intoxicated woman when they were checking in on Nichushkin.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The young New Jersey Devils have the momentum in their first-round series against the New York Rangers. Come Saturday, they’ll be looking to advance to the second round for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. The Devils will just need to get past the rival New York Rangers in Game 6. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers also each have a chance to advance with a win in Game 6 on Saturday.

