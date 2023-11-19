AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 a.m. EST

AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 1 Georgia vs. the field; season-changing injury for No. 4 Florida State

This season college football fans have been told it’s Ohio against the World, Michigan vs. Everybody, Oregon vs. Them, etc. etc. With just two weeks before College Football Playoff selection Sunday, it is actually Georgia against the field. A week after toying with Mississippi at home in what was a top-10 matchup on paper only, the Bulldogs tore up No. 21 Tennessee on the road Saturday for their 28th straight victory. With the playoff approaching, there are nine teams that can consider themselves contenders. Only a few of them would even have a shot at beating the Bulldogs.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama. Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field. Travis was helped up, putting no weight on his leg, and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with an air cast on his left leg. Florida State coach Mike Norvell did not have an update on Travis’ condition after the Seminoles’ 58-13 win.

No. 5 Washington clinches Pac-12 championship berth with 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 5 Washington remained undefeated and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday. It was the final Pac-12 game at Reser Stadium as the conference currently stands. The Pac-12 collapsed over the summer, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone remaining teams. Rome Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies, who have won 18 straight games.

Beck throws for 298 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10. Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs. Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen has won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which turned out to be one of the most competitive events of the season despite a disastrous start to Formula One’s expensive extravaganza. Verstappen sang “Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” as he crossed under the checkered flag waved by Justin Bieber. Verstappen had slammed the race at every chance, yet raced in an Elvis-inspired firesuit and took the victory on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Leclerc finished second and Sergio Perez was third.

No. 2 Michigan escapes with 31-24 win over Maryland for 1,000th victory in program history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice in the first half, Mike Sainristil intercepted two passes, and No. 2 Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games, beating Maryland 31-24. The Wolverines played again without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, who will also be away from the sideline for next weekend’s showdown against No. 3 Ohio State. Maryland rallied from a 23-3 second-quarter deficit and several chances to take the lead. Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and the safety helped Michigan seal it.

Appalachian State ends unbeaten run by No. 18 James Madison 26-23 in overtime

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaedin Robinson barely broke the goal line with the football before it squirted out of his hands, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime as Appalachian State beat previously unbeaten and 18th-ranked James Madison 26-23. James Madison jumped ahead in overtime when Camden Wise booted a 25-yard field goal, giving the Dukes a 23-20 lead. But on third down from the 8 yard line, Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar tossed a strike to Robinson, who made the catch at the 5 and broke two tackles before stepping on the goal line for the winning TD just before losing the ball. The loss ended James Madison 13-game winning streak.

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

Adam Johnson’s UK team retires his jersey number after the American player’s skate-cut death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for has retired his No. 47 jersey as part of a memorial game in his honor. Nottingham Panthers players appeared to be wearing neck guards, too. The Panthers hadn’t played since their Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. Saturday’s game was a low-intensity affair that ended in a 4-4 tie. The game doesn’t count in the standings. Instead, it was meant to bring players and fans together as they try to move forward. The death of Johnson, a 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota, forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations and sparked a criminal investigation that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Nicolai Hojgaard produces big finish to win season-ending World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard has claimed the biggest title of his career after running off five straight birdies down the stretch to overhaul Tommy Fleetwood and win the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour. The 22-year-old Dane delivered a clinic in iron play to pick up birdies from Nos. 13-17 and shoot 8-under 64 to finish on 21-under par. Fleetwood was playing in the final group. He bogeyed No. 17 so had to eagle the par-5 last hole. His third shot settled beyond the flag and Hojgaard celebrated in the scoring hut. Hojgaard has won a tournament for three consecutive years on the European tour but this was easily his biggest and earned him $3 million.

