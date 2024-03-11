AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 a.m. EDT

Russell Wilson has agreed to sign a 1-year deal with the Steelers, AP source says

A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that quarterback Russell Wilson has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the contract hasn’t been finalized and added Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, formerly known as Twitter. He was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos.

49ers plan to release longtime defensive tackle Arik Armstead, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are planning to cut their longest tenured player by releasing defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a salary cap move. A person informed of the team’s decision said Armstead will be released and hit the open market after the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. Bleacher Report first reported that the Niners planned to release Armstead.

No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish, ejections

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points including four 3-pointers as No. 1 South Carolina held off No. 8 LSU 79-72 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. The game was marred by a fourth-quarter fight that led to Gamecocks leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso being ejected. South Carolina was ahead 73-66 when Fulwiley stole the ball from Flau’jae Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for a foul. Johnson then bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins, and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed and pushed the 5-10 Johnson the ground. Cardoso and three of her teammates were ejected. Two LSU players who came off the bench were also sent off.

Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overcame a cold start to score 30 of her 34 points after halftime in third-ranked Iowa’s rally past Nebraska 94-89 in overtime to win a third straight Big Ten Tournament. Hannah Stuelke finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes after they trailed by 13 points in the first half. Their superstar Clark missed all nine of her 3-point attempts in the first half. She hit a 3 with 51 seconds left in overtime to give Iowa the lead for good. Alexis Markowski had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Nebraska.

MLB sees slowly improving diversity in its youth pipeline, despite record-low Black major leaguers

The percentage of Black MLB players has been declining for decades and remains historically low, but there are signs of improvement in the league’s player development pipeline thanks largely to a series of grassroots efforts that the league hopes lead to a steady increase in African American participation. Programs like the DREAM Series and Andre Dawson Classic have provided competitive baseball opportunities to young Black players who otherwise might not have them, and early signs are that those initiatives are working. More Black players are playing collegiate DI baseball, as well as being drafted into the minors.

Anthony Davis bullies Timberwolves with 27 points, 25 rebounds in Lakers’ 120-109 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points, a season-high 25 rebounds and a career-high seven steals while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-109 victory over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis added five assists and three blocked shots in one of the most prolific games of the nine-time All-Star’s decorated career, feasting on a Minnesota lineup missing its top two big men and four regulars due to injuries. He grabbed 21 rebounds in the second half alone. Naz Reid scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers in his first start of the season for Minnesota, which hit 16 of its season-high 46 3-point attempts.

Mayfield staying with Bucs after agreeing to 3-year deal worth up to $115 million, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, has not been finalized. Mayfield has played with four different teams over the past three seasons. He resurrected his career in 2023, joining the Bucs on a one-year contract after Tom Brady retired and leading the team to a third consecutive NFC South title. The agreement comes two days after Tampa Bay finalized a two-year, $52 million deal with receiver Mike Evans.

Scottie Scheffler, with hot putter, demolishes the field to win at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the best in golf from tee to green. He was hot with the putter at Bay Hill and the result was predictable. Scheffler demolished a strong field to win by five shots. It’s the largest margin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Tiger Woods in 2012. Scheffler shot a 66 in the final round while playing in the last group. That was the best score by two shots on Sunday. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark had a 70 and was runner-up. Shane Lowry shot 72 and finished third. Lowry started the final round tied for the lead with Scheffler.

Christopher Bell pulls out an emotional victory for Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell surged into the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit and pulled away for an emotional NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s victory comes on the heels of a pair of heartbreaks in the desert. Two years ago, JGR vice chairman Coy Gibbs was found dead in his hotel room following his son Ty’s Xfinity season championship. Bell made it to the Cup Series championship four in November, but a broken rotor spoiled his championship hopes in the season finale at Phoenix. Bell’s win in the No. 20 Toyota also ended Chevrolet’s perfect start to the season after winning the first three races. He is the eighth winner in as many races at Phoenix Raceway’s mile tri-oval.

Newgarden and Team Penske dominate IndyCar season opener amid criticism of series leadership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Team Penske silenced recent criticism aimed at series leadership by dominating the IndyCar season-opening race with a Josef Newgarden win from the pole on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren Racing broke up the Penske rout with a second-place finish, but Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and Will Power finished third and fourth. The Penske trio finished ahead of every Andretti Global driver two days after team owner Michael Andretti called on Roger Penske to sell the IndyCar Series if he’s not willing to increase his investments in promotion and marketing. Colton Herta in fifth was the highest-finishing driver for Andretti.

