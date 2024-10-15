AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:47 p.m. EDT

Jets acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Raiders, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are finally reunited after more than two years of separation and one year of speculation and now they’ll try to save the New York Jets’ sinking season. The Jets acquired the disgruntled Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday by sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft, which could become a second-rounder. The deal was agreed upon Tuesday morning and was contingent on Adams passing his physical. The teams announced the trade a few hours later. Rodgers and Adams were teammates in Green Bay for eight seasons before the wide receiver was traded to Las Vegas in 2022.

Mexico is struggling to stamp out a homophobic soccer chant ahead of the World Cup

GUADALAJARA, México (AP) — Guadalajara is the capital of a Mexican state that is home to tequila and Mariachi music. It is also considered the birthplace of a less flattering tradition – a homophobic soccer chant that has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines over the past two decades. It’s no wild guess that the chant, a one-word slur which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, will be heard from the crowd when Mexico hosts the United States in a friendly on Tuesday. Multiple sanctions from FIFA and campaigns by Mexican soccer officials to educate fans have not been able to stamp it out.

Mbappé’s representatives dismiss Swedish reports of a rape claim

STOCKHOLM (AP) — French soccer star Kylian Mbappé’s representatives have rejected as “false and irresponsible” reports in Swedish media saying he is the subject of a rape investigation in the Nordic country. Without citing sources, several Swedish media including tabloids Expressen and Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4 reported that the Real Madrid striker was the subject of a rape claim following a visit to Stockholm last week. Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement Tuesday confirming that a rape had been reported to police, but didn’t name any suspect. Asked for comment, Mbappé’s communications team accused Swedish media of spreading “slanderous” rumors. In a statement to AP, they said “these accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable.”

For Johnny and Matthew: Blue Jackets play their home opener with Gaudreaus in mind

Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus teammates were given a few options for how to handle their emotions during the Blue Jackets’ home opener. If you want to cry, cry. If you want to laugh, laugh. The only rules — play the game the way “Johnny Hockey” would and with him in mind. Emotions ran high in Columbus on Tuesday night, when the Blue Jackets paid tribute to their star and his late brother Matthew at their home opener against the Florida Panthers. Among the highlights: A banner was raised to the rafters in Gaudreau’s memory, as fans cheered, both teams stick-tapped the ice in the traditional hockey salute, and his family looked on, their arms intertwined.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league still reviewing latest claims against Deshaun Watson

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still reviewing the latest claims of sexual assault and battery against Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback resolved the civil lawsuit filed against him by the woman but that doesn’t preclude him from being disciplined by the league. The league, per standard procedure, has sought to interview the plaintiff through her lawyer, Tony Buzbee. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay receive homophobic threats after Game 1 of WNBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay received threatening homophobic anonymous emails after Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The emails went directly to Xargay’s account which was a bit unnerving for the couple. The two-time MVP said she notified the team and they escalated it to security. Stewart said Xargay has filed a complaint with police at the advice of the team and security. Stewart had a chance to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but missed one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and then a potential tying layup at the overtime buzzer.

Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has been approved by NFL team owners. The seven-time Super Bowl champion who played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers takes approximately 5% control of the Raiders. Brady needed to receive 24 of 32 votes, which happened Tuesday at the league’s annual fall meeting. The 47-year-old Brady can’t come of out retirement and play again unless he sells his stake in the team. It took owners 17 months to approve the deal because of concerns Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.

Ohtani and Lindor leading the way as Dodgers-Mets NLCS shifts to NYC for Game 3 on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Everything starts with Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor in this National League Championship Series. Right at the top of the lineup. Expected to run 1-2 in NL MVP voting, both leadoff batters have already made a big impact early in their playoff showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. And they know full well only one of them will reach the World Series. Ohtani says he feels connected to his Mets counterpart in that sense. Lindor says he admires Ohtani’s cool cleats. With the best-of-seven NLCS tied 1-all, the scene shifts to Citi Field for Game 3 on Wednesday night, when Walker Buehler is scheduled to pitch for Los Angeles against Luis Severino.

Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen a much-needed playmaker

The Buffalo Bills upgraded their patchwork group of receivers by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks. The trade was made a day after the Bills expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets. The Browns’ decision to trade one of their top players could be a sign of the team giving up on a season growing worse by the week after Cleveland dropped to 1-5 with a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

76ers’ Paul George diagnosed with bone bruise but no structural damage after hyperextending knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say forward Paul George has a bone bruise but didn’t suffer any structural damage when he hyperextended his left knee during a preseason game. Coach Nick Nurse told reporters at practice Tuesday that everything checked out OK in George’s initial exam. The team announced later in the day that an MRI showed the bone bruise but no structural damage. The Sixers said George would be reevaluated again in about a week. Even before the injury, he wasn’t scheduled to play in Wednesday’s preseason game against Brooklyn.

