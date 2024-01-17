AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:47 a.m. EST

Federal lawsuit accuses NY Knicks owner James Dolan, media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has alleged that New York Knicks owner James Dolan sexually assaulted her a decade ago and then set her up to be molested by now-imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles. Plaintiff Kellye Croft is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. She has consented to be named publicly and says she has come forward to seek accountability. Dolan is executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. He heads the NBA’s Knicks and NHL’s Rangers. His attorney says there is no merit to the allegations.

Say that to my face: Djokovic challenges a heckler in testy 2nd-round win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open. The 24-time major winner lost the second set and had to save set points in the third before finally getting on top for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) , 6-3 win over the Aussie player. Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff advanced to the third round along with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Bills schedule could be disrupted with another lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit region

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature might not be through complicating the Buffalo Bills’ playoff schedule, leaving coach Sean McDermott assessing his options. McDermott says the team, for now, is still scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while monitoring a forecast that projects a lake-effect storm dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills are coming off a playoff-opening 31-17 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, and host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional round game scheduled for Sunday night. A similar storm last weekend led to the Bills playoff opener against Pittsburgh being moved from Sunday to Monday.

Amazon will invest in Diamond Sports as part of bankruptcy restructuring agreement

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy. Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. The terms of the agreement were announced by Diamond Sports Wednesday morning. Amazon had no comment. It remains subject to approval by the bankruptcy court. Under the terms of the restructuring agreement, Amazon will make a minority investment in Diamond and enter into a commercial arrangement to provide access to Diamond’s content via Prime Video.

Joel Embiid outshines Nikola Jokic in NBA MVPs matchup, leads 76ers past Nuggets 126-121

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 41 points and 10 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 126-121 on Tuesday night in a battle of the last two NBA MVPs. Jokic held up his end of a heavyweight showdown with 25 points and 19 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 24 for the Sixers. Embiid had his 18th straight 30-point game, tying Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor for the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.

Packers-49ers playoff rivalry has produced many memorable moments

Kyle Juszczyk remembers the different feel when he took the field for the first time in the playoff rivalry between his San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Two storied franchises with rich traditions that produced big stars facing off against each other on the playoff stage. The teams are set to meet for the third time in the past five postseasons on Saturday night in the divisional round. The Packers visit the 49ers in the record-setting 10th playoff meeting between the franchises. The teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in NFC championship game on the line.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Falcons for head coaching vacancy after talking with Chargers

ATLANTA (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, his second interview in two days. The Falcons announced the interview with Harbaugh, who has interest in a return to the NFL after leading Michigan to the national championship. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that Harbaugh had interviewed for their head coaching vacancy. Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49ers’ coach from 2011-14 before nine seasons at Michigan. The Falcons offered no details about the interview with Harbaugh. Harbaugh is the second high-profile candidate to talk with the Falcons this week, following the team’s interview with Bill Belichick on Monday.

Kaluma’s 4-point play in overtime helps Kansas State rally past No. 9 Baylor, 68-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma converted a four-point play to give Kansas State the lead with 20 seconds left in overtime, and Tylor Perry added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds to go, helping the Wildcats beat No. 9 Baylor 68-64 on Tuesday night. The Bears led 64-59 with just over a minute left before Kansas State scored the final nine points of the game. Perry and Cam Carter finished with 18 points apiece for the Wildcats, and Kaluma had 12. Langston Love had 15 points and Jalen Bridges scored 11 to lead the Bears.

Clark moves up career scoring list as No. 2 Iowa defeats Wisconsin, 96-50

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, moving into fourth place on the all-time women’s basketball scoring list, as No. 2 Iowa defeated Wisconsin 96-50 on Tuesday. Clark now has 3,306 career points, moving past Baylor’s Brittney Griner (3,283 points) on the all-time list with the first of two free throws with 7:02 left in the first half. Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter had 12 for the Hawkeyes (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to 15 games. Serah Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers (8-9, 1-6).

Washington was able to hook Jedd Fisch with the chance to consistently contend for championships

SEATTLE (AP) — Looking out at Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains from his new football offices, Jedd Fisch saw a place that can consistently contend for championships. The 47-year-old Fisch left Arizona to take the Washington job after Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Washington is coming off a trip to the national championship game under DeBoer, who went 25-3 over two success-filled seasons in Seattle. The task for Fisch is trying to continue what DeBoer accomplished as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten and college football expands to a 12-team playoff.

