AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:46 a.m. EST

Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles stretched their lead in the NFC East with a 26-18 win over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead touchdown for Philadelphia after he was evaluated for a concussion following a hard hit in the second quarter. He finished with 221 yards passing. The Eagles won their sixth straight since their bye to improve to 8-2. Washington fell to 7-4 with its second straight loss. Daniels was stopped on a fourth-down scramble when the Commanders were in range for a go-ahead field goal.

Tyson-Paul bout gives Netflix opportunity to show it can handle big events with NFL, WWE on horizon

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson aren’t the only ones who have high stakes when they meet in the boxing ring on Friday night. For Netflix, it is their biggest live sports event to date, and an opportunity to make sure it can handle audience demand with the NFL and WWE on the horizon. The bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and Tyson, 58-year-old former heavyweight champion, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will stream globally and be available to Netflix’s 280 million subscribers at no additional cost. Netflix will broadcast the bout in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Rafael Nadal’s farewell at the Davis Cup: When he’ll play, how to watch on TV and more to know

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal is getting set to retire from professional tennis after one last event. He will be part of Spain’s team at the Davis Cup finals that start Tuesday in front of a home crowd in Malaga. The 38-year-old Nadal has been on tour for more than 20 years and is the second member of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis to stop playing. Roger Federer announced his departure in 2022, while Novak Djokovic is still near the top of the game. Nadal said it was a difficult decision to retire but he thinks it’s the right time after dealing with various injuries in recent seasons.

It doesn’t have to take years to rebuild, especially with the right coach: Analysis

Teams considering a coaching change should be encouraged by some of the quick turnarounds around the NFL. Three teams with new coaches entered Week 11 holding a playoff position. Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders led that group in victories despite a 26-18 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons are first in the NFC South. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second wild-card spot in the AFC. Quinn, Morris and Harbaugh have another thing in common. They previously were head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance before going to Michigan and winning a national title.

Police make 2 arrests after brief fan-fight at high-security France-Israel soccer match

PARIS (AP) — Paris police made two arrests after a brief fan-fight at a Nations League soccer game between France and Israel. Police chief Laurent Nunez said Friday that stadium stewards “immediately contained” the scuffle inside the Stade de France national arena on Thursday night. Speaking to broadcaster France 2, Nunez said: “We were extremely reactive.” Around 10 minutes after the game kicked off, scuffles broke out in the top section of the stand behind one of the goals. Some of those involved had Israeli flags draped over their backs. It was not clear what caused the altercation and security intervened after around one minute. The match finished in a 0-0 draw with no further incidents inside the stadium.

Connor McDavid scores to become the 4th-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville on Thursday night. The 27-year-old McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656. McDavid has 341 goals and 660 assists. He’s the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points. On the milestone goal, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Scott Wedgewood with a shot to the near post to tie it at 1. McDavid added point No. 1,001 in overtime with an assist on Darnell Nurse’s second goal of the game.

Commanders fail on crucial fourth down vs. Eagles, and signature win under Daniels will have to wait

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were stopped on a critical fourth down in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington trailed 12-10 and could have tried a go-ahead field goal from about 43 yards, but instead, Daniels scrambled for no gain on fourth-and-2. The Eagles took over and Saquon Barkley scored the first of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a two-score lead. Coach Dan Quinn didn’t second-guess his decision to go for it but says he didn’t like the execution. Washington has lost two straight to fall to 7-4.

Nick Kyrgios set to return to tennis in Brisbane next month with plans for 2025 Australian Open

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios says he will make a return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International beginning Dec. 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years. The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals. That came six weeks after reaching the Wimbledon final when he came closest to winning a Grand Slam singles championship before losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic. Also stating his intentions to play in the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kyrgios said he’s planning to play in the World Tennis League mixed teams exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has been ruled out of the big game against Tennessee with a rib injury. Etienne was hurt in a Nov. 2 victory over Florida, though he did get limited carries in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. Initially listed as questionable for the crucial game against the Volunteers, Etienne was ruled out by Georgia on the latest injury report filed with the SEC. Etienne is in his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida. He leads Georgia with 477 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Etienne’s absence leaves freshman Nate Frazier as the only running back with extensive playing time assured of being available against the Volunteers.

Mike Tyson concedes the role of villain to young foe in 58-year-old’s fight with Jake Paul

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson isn’t the villain anymore as the 58-year-old prepares to fight the much younger Jake Paul in a sanctioned pro bout in Texas. Paul says he’s the disputer as the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer facing one of boxing’s most famous fighters. It’s the first sanctioned fight for Tyson since he retired almost 20 years ago. The bout is Friday night at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. A crowd of at least 60,000 is expected. The streaming platform Netflix is offering the bout at no additional cost to more than 280 million subscribers globally.

