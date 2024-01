AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:44 a.m. EST

Commanders fire coach Ron Rivera as new ownership begins making changes

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have fired coach Ron Rivera. Controlling owner Josh Harris announced the move Monday. The Commanders lost eight in a row to finish 4-13 after opening with back-to-back victories. Washington made one playoff appearance by winning the NFC East at 7-9 in 2020 during Rivera’s four seasons in charge of the team’s football operations. General manager Martin Mayhew and a majority of the front office and coaching staff are also expected to depart as new ownership begins sweeping changes to put its stamp on the organization.

Bill Belichick under contract, would take lesser role in personnel matters as Kraft meeting looms

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots. The Patriots coach also confirmed during his season-ending new conference that he remains under contract, though he didn’t specify the length of its current terms. New England’s 17-3 loss to the New York Jets cemented a 4-13 record for the Patriots, Belichick’s worst record in his 29-year NFL head coaching career. It’s left his status for next season up in the air as he prepares to meet with team owner Robert Kraft about his future. That meeting was expected to take place this week, possibly as early as Monday.

Analysis: Bills, Cowboys were the NFL’s biggest winners in Week 18, securing the No. 2 seeds

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys made sure they’ll start the playoffs at home, where they’re undefeated. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are going home with a division title instead of heading back to Miami for a rematch. The NFL playoff field is set. Fourteen teams will compete for a trip to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas next month. The postseason starts with six games across three days over wild-card weekend. The Bills rallied for a 21-14 win over the Dolphins to clinch their fourth straight AFC East title and the No. 2 seed. The Packers and Buccaneers got in with wins earlier in the day. The Steelers secured their spot when the Jaguars collapsed in Tennessee.

Falcons fire coach Arthur Smith hours after completing 3rd straight 7-10 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith has been fired by the Atlanta Falcons after completing his third straight losing season. Smith inherited a rebuilding project in his first NFL head coaching job and failed to lift the Falcons from their playoff drought. The 41-year-old son of FedEx founder Fred Smith went 7-10 in each of his three seasons. Atlanta closed the season with an ugly 48-17 loss at New Orleans, its second consecutive lopsided defeat. That sealed Smith’s fate. He was hired by the Falcons in 2021 after a decade-long stint as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans in which he moved up to offensive coordinator.

Josh Allen rallies Bills for 21-14 win over Dolphins. Buffalo secures No. 2 seed in AFC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Dawson Knox midway through the fourth quarter, and the Buffalo Bills won their fourth straight AFC East title, rallying past the Miami Dolphins 21-14. Allen made things difficult for the Bills with three turnovers in Miami territory, but he came through at the end to help Buffalo earn the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Bills will host seventh-seeded Pittsburgh in the wild-card round on Sunday. Buffalo went 6-1 down the stretch. Miami fell to the sixth seed and will play at AFC West champion Kansas City on Saturday night.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East by beating the Commanders 38-10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two of his four touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East and secured the No. 2 seed in the conference by closing the regular season with a 38-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. Prescott finished 31 for 36 for 279 yards as Dallas finished 12-5 for the third year in a row. The Cowboys assured themselves of playing at home to open the postseason. That’s a big deal for a club that went 8-0 in Dallas this season and has won 16 straight games there. Ron Rivera is expected to be fired as coach of Washington after going 4-13 to tie a franchise record for losses in a season.

Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after finishing with NFL-worst 2-15 record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer, one day after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record. The Panthers will be looking for a head coach and a general manager this offseason. Fitterer joined the team in 2021 and the Panthers have gone 14-37 since. Fitterer orchestrated orchestrated a trade with the Chicago Bears that allowed the Panthers to move to the No. 1 spot to get quarterback Bryce Young in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. That move hasn’t worked out well for the Panthers. Fitterer also swung a deal last year that sent running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, but none in the first round.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington playing for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night is just about the perfect way to close the 2023 season. The matchup of unbeatens hits all the major themes of the past five months from conference realignment to the transfer portal — with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as the main character. Michael Penix Jr., the sixth-year quarterback who revived his career by transferring to Washington, and the Huskies will try to deliver the Pac-12 its first championship since 2004 in their last football game before joining Michigan in the Big Ten.

CFP championship game is preview of expanded Big Ten; Pac-12 gets a chance for fantastic finish

HOUSTON (AP) — The College Football Playoff championship is quite the stage for Washington and Michigan to get reacquainted with each other. The teams play for the national title on Monday night. Starting next season, they’ll compete against each other for Big Ten titles. The Big Ten’s coast-to-coast expansion began in the summer of 2022 when it voted in Southern California and UCLA beginning in 2024. The Pac-12’s demolition was assured just over a year later when it failed to land a lucrative media rights contract. Oregon and Washington in August accepted invitations from the Big Ten.

Lawrence stopped short of goal line as Jags eliminated from playoff race in 28-20 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence had every chance to play the Jacksonville Jaguars into the playoffs for a second straight year as the AFC South champs. He wound up stopped short of the goal line with 7:13 left. He also threw incomplete as the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs with 1:47 left as the Tennessee Titans eliminated the Jaguars 28-20 Sunday in their regular-season finale. The Jaguars came in needing a win to clinch a second straight AFC South title for the first back-to-back crowns since 1998 and 1999. Their loss makes Houston the division champs and cost the Jaguars their only way into the postseason after Pittsburgh also won Saturday. Lawrence threw for two touchdowns but also had two interceptions.

