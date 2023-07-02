AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:43 p.m. EDT

Ohtani becomes 2-way All-Star for 3rd straight year; 8 Braves selected for July 11 game

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff, and eight Atlanta Braves were chosen for the July 11 game in Seattle — the most of any team since 2012. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy were elected to the National League starting lineup by fans. They will be joined by five picks voted by fellow players: starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley.

Sabonis and Clarkson get extension deals done with Kings and Jazz, sources tell AP

All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn’t a free agent this summer. And he won’t be for the next few summers, either. Sabonis has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, one that will keep him signed through the 2027-28 season, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Utah was finalizing an extension for guard Jordan Clarkson on Sunday as well, according to a second person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been signed.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46. Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker. Langer finished at 7-under 277. Also the 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69.

Rickie Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic in playoff over Morikawa and Hadwin, ends 4-year drought

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the U.S. Open. The 34-year-old Fowler got his first PGA Tour victory since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He had the 54-hole lead at last month’s U.S. Open and in one tournament in each of the previous two years.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws on eve of Wimbledon with a wrist injury. He was the runner-up last year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament’s start. He said he has a torn ligament in his wrist. Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club last year before losing to Novak Djokovic. The 28-year-old Australian’s withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night and he wrote about the decision on social media. Kyrgios was seeded 30th in the men’s bracket and was scheduled to face David Goffin in the first round on Monday. Kyrgios will be replaced in the field by a player who lost during qualifying.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts on Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic’s opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.

Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year

Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer. That meant being comfortable with taking risks that aren’t common among hockey players and executives and a willingness to kick money down the road to 2024-25. All of it set up a fascinating season of motivated players in contract years and potentially a bigger free agent frenzy next July 1.

Cole Custer declared NASCAR Xfinity Series winner after persistent rain washes out race

CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Custer has been declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in downtown Chicago after persistent rain flooded the street course. The race started Saturday but was suspended after 25 laps because of a lightning strike. NASCAR had planned to resume it Sunday morning, but it scuttled that idea because of the continuing rain and the scheduled Cup Series race. Custer earned his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3.

Alex Palou wins 3rd straight IndyCar race with victory at Mid-Ohio

Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio with his third straight series win. He executed perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin for his fourth win in the last five races. Palou extended his series lead over Dixon to 110 points. Dixon was the last driver to win three straight IndyCar races, doing so to open the 2020 season. Will Power was third, Christian Lundgaard finished fourth in a solid day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Scott McLaughlin was fifth for Team Penske.

Ferreira 1st American with back-to-back international hat tricks as US advances in Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago. Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, Gianluca Busio in the 79th and Brandon Vázquez in stoppage time as the No. 11 Americans won by six goals for the second straight game. The U.S. meets Canada, Guatemala or Guadeloupe in quarterfinal at Cincinnati on July 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.