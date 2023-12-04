AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:43 a.m. EST

Jordan Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Chiefs 27-19 for 3rd straight win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on two of his three touchdown passes and the resurgent Green Bay Packers won their third straight game, 27-19 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives and never trailed, with their defense making two big stops in the last 5 1/2 minutes. Green Bay knocked down Mahomes’ pass into the end zone on the game’s final play. The Packers improved to 6-6 and are 16-0 in December games under coach Matt LaFleur. Mahomes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted in the fourth quarter.

Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU

There will be plenty to miss when college football undergoes myriad changes next season. A traditional Pac-12. Regional conferences and rivalries. The Rose Bowl kicking off on New Year’s Day, just about the time the New Year’s Eve hangover fades away. A College Football Playoff with not enough spots to accommodate deserving teams? Good riddance. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says change is hard, but the 12-team playoff is something to look forward to.

Column: College football delivers the perfect fiasco to cap the four-team playoff era

The commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference got it all wrong when he sent out a defiant statement claiming “college football deserved better.” Actually, college football got just what it deserved. Florida State being left out of the four-team playoff despite a 13-0 record and ACC championship was the perfect capper to decades of foot-dragging and illogical debate over the proper way to decide a national champion. Next season, with a 12-team format, there should no longer be any argument over a championship-worthy team being left out. It only took a century and a half to get to this point.

San Francisco’s Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes as 49ers thump injured Hurts, Eagles 42-19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, Deebo Samuel scored three TDs and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion in the San Francisco 49ers’ 42-19 win over Philadelphia. The 49ers scored touchdowns on six straight possessions. The Eagles suffered a scare when Hurts jogged off the field in the fourth and went straight to the locker room. He was cleared to play and returned to action with about 10 minutes left.

Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons as an entertaining and at-times crusty big league manager, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Now 78, Leyland received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He becomes the 23rd manager in the hall. Former player and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short and former player, broadcaster and executive Bill White was two shy. Leyland managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

Braves acquire outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales as Mariners dump salary

SEATTLE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales and infielder Evan White from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. The move adds a veteran lefty to the Braves pitching staff, along with Kelenic, who at one time was one of the top young prospects in baseball. In the process, Seattle cleared a chunk of salary off its payroll, giving up on Kelenic in order for the Braves to take the contracts of Gonzales and White. Gonzales is owed $12 million for the 2024 season, while White has $17 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro ejected in NFC title game rematch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face the Eagles’ security chief. Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and at DiSandro. Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room with a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

Christian Pulisic enjoying new lease of life at Milan ahead of Copa America

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic came to AC Milan to revive his flagging club career. The United States standout is doing just that and then some. Pulisic has never got off to such a good start at a new club and has netted five goals and two assists in his first 12 matches. Milan appears to have regenerated the 25-year-old and that has been reflected in his performances for the U.S. He has three goals in his four international matches since joining the Rossoneri. Pulisic’s new lease of life will be key ahead of next year’s Copa América in the U.S. and a 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Orange Bowl is for the snubbed. Florida State and Georgia will square off Dec. 30 ahead of CFP

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida State won every game this season. Georgia won 29 in a row including back-to-back national championships, then lost by a field goal. And neither was deemed good enough by the College Football Playoff committee. A trip to the Orange Bowl is what two very angry teams will get instead. No. 4 Florida State (13-0 ACC, No. 5 CFP) will play No. 6 Georgia (12-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl, after both programs felt like they deserved a chance to play for the national title.

Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Swift is on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. It’s the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs had won all four of their previous games in front of Swift. Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break.

