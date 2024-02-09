AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:42 a.m. EST

What a comeback! Three longtime friends have attended every Super Bowl — and don’t intend to stop

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Three friends who say they are the final fans who can claim membership in the exclusive “never missed a Super Bowl” club are back again for number 58 this year. The three fans, all in their 80s, are Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan and Tom Henschel, who splits time between Florida and Pennsylvania. The three are gathering this weekend in Las Vegas for the big game, and they’re hoping they can all make it all the way to the 60th edition of the game two years from now.

Lamar Jackson is near-unanimous choice for his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamar Jackson was a near-unanimous choice for his second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Christian McCaffrey ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Myles Garrett beat out T.J. Watt for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. C.J. Stroud won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide. Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Browns took home four awards. Quarterback Joe Flacco was AP Comeback Player of the Year. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski edged DeMeco Ryans for AP Coach of the Year honors by one first-place vote. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Hannah Stuelke drops 47, Caitlin Clark within 39 points of scoring record as No. 2 Iowa tops Penn St

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points, and Caitlin Clark had 27 points as No. 2 Iowa defeated Penn State 111-93. Clark now has 3,489 career points and needs just 39 points to break the NCAA women’s basketball career record held by Kelsey Plum. Clark, who was 8 of 23 from the field, had 15 assists to record her 56th career double-double. Stuelke had the second-highest scoring game in program history, hitting 17 of 20 shots and going 13 of 21 from the free-throw line. Ashley Owusu led Penn State with 18 points. Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa had 12 points.

Analysis: McCaffrey and Purdy finish 3-4 for AP NFL MVP but Super Bowl is the bigger prize

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy wanted Christian McCaffrey to win the AP NFL MVP award and vice versa. It went to Lamar Jackson. Getting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be the bigger prize. The two San Francisco 49ers stars finished third and fourth in MVP voting, respectively, behind Baltimore’s Jackson and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. They both have a shot at winning the Super Bowl MVP award if the 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. McCaffrey was selected on 44 of 50 ballots and finished five points behind Prescott. Purdy was named on 39 ballots and ended up a distant fourth, 50 points behind McCaffrey.

Kobe Bryant immortalized with a 19-foot bronze statue outside the Lakers’ downtown arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant, honoring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena. The 4,000-pound statue depicts Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court following his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. The statue was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dozens of Lakers greats and hundreds of season ticket holders. His widow Vanessa Bryant spoke at the ceremony after remarks from owner Jeanie Buss, former teammate Derek Fisher, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and longtime Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

Here’s what you can expect from Super Bowl commercials this Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Advertisers will be pulling out all the stops on Super Bowl Sunday — enlisting the biggest actors, investing in the most dazzling special effects and, they hope, going for laughs as they seek to win over viewers. Most companies appear to be doubling down on flights of fantasy or light humor, often with a dose of nostalgia and a lot of mini-reunions of TV characters. Big names like Jennifer Anniston, Christopher Walken, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Ice Spice, Jenna Ortega, Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, “Judge Judy” Judy Sheindlin, Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Usher and more will appear during game breaks. And as always, there will still be some gameday surprises.

Trade deadline day: The Knicks took a big swing, and some shooters are now in the playoff race

Bojan Bogdanovic left Detroit to join a now even-more-formidable contender in New York. Gordon Hayward is leaving Charlotte for one of the NBA’s best surprise stories this season in Oklahoma City. Doug McDermott was once traded by Indiana to San Antonio, and now, the Spurs have traded him back to the Pacers. None of those shooters were making playoff plans when Thursday started. Trade deadline day in the NBA gave them and plenty of other players an entirely new outlook, plus might have even reshaped the start of the playoff push as well.

US water polo star prepares for Paris Olympics as husband battles lung cancer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Maddie Musselman wants to go to the Paris Games. So does her husband, Pat Woepse, who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in September. Musselman is looking to help the U.S. women’s water polo team to an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. But her biggest priority is being there for Woepse as he goes through his grueling cancer treatment. The U.S. team has rallied around Musselman as she joins training camp whenever she can. Woepse, a former water polo player himself at UCLA, says his one goal is to watch Musselman compete in Paris.

Julius Peppers headlines a defensive-focused Pro Football Hall of Fame class

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First-time candidate Julius Peppers headlines the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class that has a distinctive defensive feel. The star defensive end was joined by another elite pass rusher in Dwight Freeney and do-everything linebacker Patrick Willis in the modern era category announced Thursday night. Prolific receiver Andre Johnson and dynamic returner Devin Hester also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists. Two more defensive players got in on the senior category, with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael getting the necessary 80% support.

Sahith Theegala takes early lead in weather-delayed Phoenix Open with a 65

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala returned from a lengthy weather delay to finish off a 6-under 65, taking the early lead in the unfinished first round of the Phoenix Open. Five days after weather shortened the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes, storms followed the PGA Tour to the desert. A chilly morning gave way to wind and heavy rain that left pools of water on the greens at TPC Scottsdale. The Stadium Course was deemed unplayable around noon, leading to a delay of 3 1/2 hours. About half the field was able to finish the first round. Andrew Novak was 5 under through nine holes. S.H. Kim and Shane Lowry each shot 67.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.