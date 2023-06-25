AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:42 a.m. EDT

Angels have a 13-run inning and set franchise records for runs and hits in 25-1 rout of Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies. The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits in a game with 28 and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning. David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate. Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels.

Reds’ 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as the Atlanta Braves prevailed 7-6 in an eight-homer slugfest. Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young. Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.

The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what’s next

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first dinner that Victor Wembanyama had in his new home city was filled with San Antonio royalty. Gregg Popovich was there, of course. So were Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. NBA champions, all of them. Wembanyama now starts his quest to join their club. The process of getting him ready for his first NBA season will start quickly. There are summer league practices starting in the next few days and his first game in a Spurs uniform, albeit just the summer kind, coming in early July at either Sacramento or Las Vegas.

Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London

LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game. Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright, who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits.

Floyd fans 17 and Beloso’s HR in 11th gives LSU a 4-3 win over Florida in Game 1 of the CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit the tiebreaking homer in the top of the 11th inning, Ty Floyd struck out a career-high 17 for the most in a College World Series game in 51 years and LSU beat Florida 4-3 in Game 1 of the CWS finals. Beloso’s blast came after LSU left fielder Josh Pearson made a leaping catch to keep Florida from scoring the winning run in the 10th and moved the Tigers within a win of their seventh national championship. Floyd and Riley Cooper combined to strike out 20.

Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins

Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Hall of Famer Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. Athletic director Wren Baker announced the move Saturday night. The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return.

Bradley leads the Travelers with a 54-hole scoring record, Fowler shoots a career-best 60

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot a 6-under 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole scoring record at 21 under in the Travelers Championship, while Rickie Fowler had the second 60 of the week at TPC River Highlands. The previous three-round mark was 18 under, set by Brendan Todd on an empty course during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The four-round tournament record is 22 under, set by Kenny Perry in 2009. Bradley missed a 20-foot putt on 18 that would have tied the PGA Tour’s 54-hole mark of 188 set by Steve Stricker in the 2010 John Deere Classic and matched by Justin Thomas in the 2017 Sony Open. Fowler just missed the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Maguire retains 1-shot lead in Women’s PGA Championship with Jenny Shin second

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish a 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under. Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66. Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016. Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland was alone in third place at 208.

Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal gives the US 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute and the No. 13 United States gained a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica to avoid what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener. Damion Lowe put the Reggae Boyz ahead with a 13th-minute goal. The defending champion U.S. came back when Jesús Ferreira’s cross hit off defender Dexter Lembikisa to Vazquez, who scored with a right-foot shot from 7 yards for his second international goal. Lowe got his third goal in 53 international appearances, beating goalkeeper Matt Turner with a header from 8 yards.

Griner returns to Mercury lineup after missing three games

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to action for the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night, getting the start in Seattle against the Storm. Griner suffered a hip injury when the Mercury and Seattle met in Phoenix on June 13. She left that game during the second quarter and did not return, and the Storm went on to an 83-69 win. She subsequently missed the next three games, all of them losses. Phoenix also got Diana Taurasi back after she also missed the last three games with a hamstring injury suffered during that same home game against Seattle. This was Griner’s first appearance in Seattle since a 2021 playoff game. She missed all of last season while being detained in Russia on a drug possession charge.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.