AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:40 p.m. EDT

Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final. Gauff was spurred on Saturday by a raucous partisan crowd that was loud from start to finish. Gauff is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. This is the sort of triumph that has been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene when she was 15 and became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. Gauff stretched her winning streak to a career-best 12 matches.

Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days. The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska

AP Top 25 Takeaways: A breakthrough for Miami; An ACC statement vs. SEC; Colorado is no fluke

Mario Cristobal’s Miami team had a breakthrough victory against Texas A&M. The Hurricanes spanned a five-game losing streak against Southeastern Conference opponents while looking not even the slightest bit like the dysfunctional outfit they were last year. The Aggies might have reasons to be hopeful, too, having rediscovered an offense under coordinator Bobby Petrino. But it’s tough to sell morale victories to A&M fans when Jimbo Fisher’s team has lost nine of 12 against Power Five teams. The ‘Canes victory also made the Atlantic Coast Conference 4-1 against the SEC.

All 4 Grand Slam trophies were at the US Open when Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 final

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev for the U.S. Open men’s singles championship on Sunday. It is a rematch of the final they played in New York in 2021. Medvedev won that one to prevent Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver did it in 1969. With that milestone in the offing. the U.S. Tennis Association had gathered versions of the men’s trophies from all four major tournaments in Arthur Ashe Stadium for a special presentation if Djokovic had won that day.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest-paid player, says contract talks weren’t a distraction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he didn’t allow lingering contract negotiations to interfere with him working his way back from a training camp injury and preparing for Sunday’s season opener. Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday when he finalized his contract extension before the buses left for Cleveland. While the Bengals didn’t disclose the terms, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Burrow agreed to a five-year contract worth $275 million, including more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow missed most of training camp with a strained calf muscle but returned to practice last week.

Can the NFL’s 2020 QB draft class be among the best ever? The early results say yes

Joe Burrow is not only the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, he is the leader of a draft class that in a short time is making a run to be one of the best. The 2020 QB draft class has had one of its own in the Super Bowl the past two seasons — Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has the most passing yards by a player in his first three seasons while Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay, Sunday will mark the first time since 2012 that the top five selected quarterbacks in a draft class will start in a season opener.

Jeter returns as Yankees honor 1998 team at Old-Timers’ Day, Boone booed by some

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter attended his first New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day as New York celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1998 team that won 125 games. He was introduced last, just like Joe DiMaggio used to be. Jeter retired after the 2014 season with 3,465 hits, sixth on the career list. Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera — fellow members of the Core Four _ joined the reunion along with former manager Joe Torre, who said he understood fan disappointment in the current Yankees and manager Aaron Boone. Torre says: “When he signed up for it, he knew what he was getting into.”

US wins Berhalter’s return match as coach, beats Uzbekistan 3-0 on goals by Weah, Pepi and Pulisic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United States won its first match in Gregg Berhalter’s second term as coach, beating Uzbekistan 3-0 in an exhibition behind goals by Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic. Weah put the U.S. ahead in the fourth minute, Pepi doubled the lead in second-half stoppage time and Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Berhalter first was hired after the failure to reach the 2018 World Cup. He was replaced by interim coaches while the U.S. Soccer Federation investigated a domestic violence accusation brought to its attention by the Reyna family, then was rehired.

Analysis: For USA Basketball, the defense rested. And that means there’s no World Cup title

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A week ago, USA Basketball’s men’s senior national program held an all-time record of 97-0 when scoring 100 points in games at the Olympics or the World Cup. The record in the past week: 1-2. There’s the story. Win or lose the bronze-medal game against Canada on Sunday, this U.S. World Cup team will fly home in a couple days lamenting how it just couldn’t get stops when it needed them most. And there will be no defense for having no defense. If scoring 100 points in a 40-minute game isn’t enough to win, that’s a problem no matter which NBA players are or aren’t on the U.S. roster.

Felix Rosenqvist wins pole in final race with McLaren. Swede will now try to win IndyCar finale

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist will end his tenure with Arrow McLaren Racing by starting from the pole in the IndyCar Series season finale at Laguna Seca. Rosenqvist won his second pole of the season with a lap at 1 minute, 06.6416 seconds on Saturday around the freshly paved permanent road course. Rosenqvist won the only two poles of the season for McLaren, which is still seeking its first win of the season from its three-driver lineup headed into Sunday’s finale. Rosenqvist announced earlier this week that he’s moving to Meyer Shank Racing next season; McLaren said David Malukas will replace him next year.

