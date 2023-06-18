AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:40 a.m. EDT

Fowler, McIlroy, Scheffler headline the final round in a US Open full of possibilities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard are two players each going for their first major title. That’s about all they have in common. Rickie Fowler has contended in majors, won nine tournaments across the globe and has long been one of golf’s most recognizable players. Wyndham Clark is playing in only his seventh major and Sunday will mark the first time he’s finished better than 75th. One shot behind is Rory McIlroy, trying to win his first major in nine years. Also lurking is Scottie Scheffler, who is three shots back. Scheffler is trying to join Tiger Woods as the only top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since the world rankings started in 1986.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.

In the dark: Wyndham Clark criticizes late start for US Open’s 3rd round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Open co-leader Wyndham Clark criticized NBC’s decision to put Saturday’s third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final competitors to finish their rounds around sunset. Visibility at Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to play the biggest round of his life in suboptimal conditions. Clark and Rickie Fowler were the final pairing in the third round, and the broadcast network raised eyebrows when it was announced they wouldn’t even tee off until 3:40 p.m. in California

Vegas Golden Knights and fans celebrate 1st NHL championship with parade and rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights fans lined the Las Vegas Strip for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally in front of their home arena to mark the team’s first NHL championship. Fan rallied in front of T-Mobile Arena after a motorcade along Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday night. At one point people separated barricades and climbed fences but the crowd otherwise remained orderly. Above the arena stage where the hockey players gathered with the trophy, a banner displayed the names of victims of the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured more than 850. People in the crowd Saturday recalled the role the team played in helping to rebuild the spirit of the community.

US Open eagle puts Scottie Scheffler back in the hunt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler holed out from 196 yards on the 17th hole, then made a 22-foot birdie putt with his new flat stick on 18 to put himself squarely in the mix at the U.S. Open. The world No. 1’s eagle-birdie finish supercharged a round that had been going nowhere. He shot 2-under 68 to finish the third round at 7 under, only three shots behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

Xander Schauffele slips back with 73 on a difficult day at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele has run into trouble on the weekend at plenty of majors in recent years, and the 123rd U.S. Open is no exception. After beginning this tournament with the best round in U.S. Open history, Schauffele shot 73 in the third round. He would need a big finish Sunday to finally take his name off the list of the best players without a major title. He made three bogeys on his front nine and three more on the back nine, unable to string together the consistent play with which he matched Rickie Fowler’s Open-record 62 on Thursday.

Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key personnel decisions upcoming. The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next week. They also have some difficult decisions to make in free agency, including whether to re-sign embattled restricted free agent Miles Bridges. With the NBA’s Board of Governors unlikely to approve the team’s sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall until at least another month or two, the question becomes who will sign off on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s potentially franchise-altering decisions. Some basketball analysts think the new ownership group may have input in those key decisions. Jordan will remain a minority owner.

With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase

Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not. And after Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season, Memphis has more questions than answers. The Grizzlies already faced personnel issues before Morant’s expected suspension. They’ve made more headlines with off-court issues than any banners won for their on-court play. ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy says the Grizzlies have a terrific general manager and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins. But the NBA is still a league where who has the best players matters most. And the Grizzlies won’t have their best player.

David Freese declines induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Freese has decided to decline his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. The former third baseman was a postseason hero for his hometown team in helping the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series. He was chosen for the Hall of Fame by fans, garnering the most votes in online balloting for this year’s class. But in a statement Saturday, the Cardinals said Freese recently informed them he wanted to withdraw his candidacy. That leaves José Oquendo and Max Lanier to be enshrined during ceremonies on Aug. 20. Freese was the MVP of the 2011 World Series and NL Championship Series. He batted .397 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 18 postseason games that year.

