AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:39 p.m. EST

Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person said Bridges was turned away at the border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter. Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them.

Drew Lock starts at QB for Seahawks even with Geno Smith active; Jalen Hurts active for Eagles

SEATTLE (AP) — Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks against the Eagles on Monday night, even though Seattle’s usual starter, Geno Smith, was active. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was active after having been listed as questionable because of an illness that prompted him to travel separately from his teammates to Seattle. Smith has a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco. Smith’s went through his pregame routine about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well. But when the full team came out for pregame warmups, Lock was taking snaps and Smith was not seen on the field.

AP Sports Story of the Year: Realignment, stunning demise of Pac-12 usher in super conference era

Conference realignment and the downfall of the Pac-12 is The Associated Press Sports Story of the Year. Over a span of six weeks this past summer, the Pac-12 was ripped apart and redistributed by its competitors. Oregon and Washington are going to the Big Ten along with Southern California and UCLA. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are going to the Big 12. Stanford and California will join the Atlantic Coast Conference. College sports is heading toward a super conference era. Realignment has laid bare the importance of revenue and the bottom line.

Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring ball at Colorado after back injury, Coach Prime tells AP

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders says his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring practice after recovering from a broken bone in his back. His injury was a result of the beating he took behind a porous offensive line. Several O-linemen are coming to Boulder via the transfer portal to beef up Shedeur’s protection. Coach Prime told The Associated Press on Monday the O-line reinforcements will both balance and supercharge the Buffs’ offense by forcing opponents to play eight men in the box to stop the run and allow 1-on-1 opportunities for Shedeur’s receivers.

NCAA athletes who’ve transferred multiple times can play through the spring semester, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who have transferred multiple times but were denied the chance to compete can now play through the remainder of the academic year. A federal judge in West Virginia agreed with a motion filed last week by the NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization. The judge on Monday extended a small competition window through the spring while an eligibility lawsuit is being heard. It means the NCAA cannot enforce its transfer rule. Several multiple-transfer men’s basketball players competed in games over the weekend, including West Virginia’s Noah Farrakhan, Cincinnati’s Jamille Reynolds and UT Arlington’s Phillip Russell.

Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday. The Suns said Monday that the three-time All-Star’s availability would be reevaluated in January. The 30-year-old Beal made a 3-point shot in the first quarter, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo. Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He got up to make his free throw. Then he went to the locker room.

G League player and girlfriend are arrested in killing of woman found dead near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a player on the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate and his girlfriend in the killing of a woman whose remains were found outside of Las Vegas earlier this month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Sunday that Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old power forward and center on the Stockton Kings, and 19-year-old Sakari Harnden will be charged with murder and kidnapping in the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7 and her remains were later found in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Authorities have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive.

Senators fire coach D.J. Smith, replacing him with Jacques Martin on an interim basis

The Ottawa Senators have fired coach D.J. Smith. They replaced him on an interim basis with senior adviser Jacques Martin. Smith is the fourth NHL coach fired this season. Martin was hired as an adviser less than two weeks ago with members of the front office saying that did not mean Smith’s job was in danger. Ottawa has since lost five of six to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference. Hall of Famer and longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson was named an assistant on Martin’s staff.

Wander Franco earns $700,000 bonus from MLB pool despite ongoing investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wander Franco will receive a bonus from Major League Baseball of more than $700,000 despite being placed on administrative leave in August while under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor. Franco will get $706,761 as part of MLB’s pre-arbitration bonus pool, a fund agreed to by the league and players’ association as part of their 2022 labor contract. The bonus pool was created to reward young players who are not entitled to more than the minimum major league salary based on how long they’ve been in the big leagues.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin back in action nine days after getting knocked out

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup on Monday night, nine days after getting knocked unconscious during a scramble in front of the net. Larkin was activated from the injured list prior to the team’s home game against Anaheim. He was cleared to play by the team’s medical staff on Sunday. Larkin suffered an upper body injury when he was struck in the head and neck area by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph on Dec. 9. The Red Wings went 1-3 without their top-line center. They were held to one goal by Carolina on Thursday and were shut out by Philadelphia on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.