AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:38 p.m. EST

Josh Allen and the Bills shake off Mother Nature and the Steelers in 31-17 playoff win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard. Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 6:27 remaining that restored a two-touchdown lead for Buffalo. The second-seeded Bills advance to host Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night. The Steelers’ season ended after they surged into the playoffs with wins in their final three games behind longtime backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Los Angeles Chargers about head coach opening

Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, a week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. The Chargers announced Harbaugh’s interview on Monday without saying exactly when it took place. He is the eighth coaching candidate to interview with the Chargers, but his resume stands out from the rest. The 60-year-old Harbaugh has an 89-25 record in nine seasons coaching his alma mater. Before that, he went 44-19-1 in four seasons as San Francisco’s coach and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

Third Chiefs-Bills playoff meeting in four seasons highlights the NFL’s divisional round

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get a third shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. This time, Buffalo gets to play at home. Mahomes will play his first road playoff game next Sunday night against the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round with a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The other AFC divisional game will be the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans. In the NFC, Green Bay will play at San Francisco and either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia will play at Detroit.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams formally leaves USC, enters NFL draft as potential No. 1 pick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has formally entered the NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner is leaving USC after two prolific seasons. Williams is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 selection in the draft, which begins April 25. The Chicago Bears currently hold the top pick. Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and USC. He became the Trojans’ eighth Heisman Trophy winner in 2022 after following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to the West Coast.

Fleury, Wild blank Islanders 5-0 as goalie passes Roy for 2nd place in career wins

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd career win in the NHL. He posted his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-0. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild. They’d gone 1-7-1 in their previous nine games. The 39-year-old Fleury passed Patrick Roy on the all-time wins list. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins. Fleury stopped 21 shots in his first shutout this season. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves in two periods for the Islanders.

Analysis: After another playoff failure by Dallas, maybe a call to Belichick can save the Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson showed more passion on television for winning than any of the Dallas Cowboys did on the field. Now, Jerry Jones could turn to another coaching icon to save his franchise. Speculation about Bill Belichick has ramped up. He already is the odds-on favorite to be the next coach in Dallas even though Mike McCarthy hasn’t been fired. After a dismal performance Sunday against Green Bay, that might be just a matter of time. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn’t show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.

UConn hits No. 1 in AP Top 25 after upset-filled week. Gonzaga falls out for first time since 2016

Connecticut jumped to No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. It marks the Huskies’ first appearance at No. 1 since the 2008-09 season. The reigning national champions replaced Purdue after the Boilermakers lost to Nebraska to fall to second. Kansas, North Carolina and Houston rounded out the top five. The week also saw Gonzaga fall out for the first time since 2016. The Zags had been in 143 straight polls. No. 19 TCU, No. 21 Dayton, No. 22 Mississippi, No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Texas Tech were the week’s new additions.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sloane Stephens is into the second round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2019 after she beat wild-card entry Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1. The 30-year-old 2017 U.S. Open champion won five straight games from being 2-0 down in the opening set and eased through the second to win in just under an hour. Stephens reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park in 2013 but had lost in the first round in seven of her past eight visits to Melbourne. Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz begin their title bids later on the third day of the tournament.

Mother Nature proves no match for Bills fans attending Buffalo’s playoff game vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north, the Bills’ hearty fanbase helped dig out Highmark Stadium before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. A majority of the seats were still blanketed in snow when the gates opened Monday. Fans borrowed shovels from guest services and used their hands or pieces of cardboard to clear the snow. At kickoff, a majority of fans were standing. Bills fans found a way to use the snow collected around them by throwing it like confetti to celebrate Buffalo’s game-opening touchdown.

Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week

South Carolina remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose. The Gamecocks are the last unbeaten team and received all 36 first-place votes Iowa moved up to No. 2 with Colorado and N.C. State next. UCLA dropped three spots to fifth after its first loss of the season, to new No. 6 USC. Kansas State climbed to seventh for its best ranking since 2003. Iowa State came in at No. 24 while West Virginia fell out.

