AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:38 p.m. EDT

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

AP source: Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken finger

A person familiar with the injury says Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t publicly release details. Fox got hurt late in Game 4. He remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost the game 126-125. The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Hawks G Murray suspended for Game 5 vs Celtics

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with Atlanta facing the end of its season. The NBA says Murray will have to sit out one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse. The incident occurred after the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. Murray was captured on video bumping official Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the court. The player then turned to yell something before he was pulled away.

Clippers’ Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft. A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place. They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously. If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever. Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

Cardinals say ‘erratic behavior’ damaged McDonough’s career

The Arizona Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwill deny they are liable to front office executive Terry McDonough for any of the claims he made against the team in a demand for arbitration, and say his “erratic behavior eventually damaged his career.” In a response obtained by The Associated Press, the team cites several instances of McDonough’s volatile behavior, including a text exchange in which he apologizes to Bidwill for a confrontation. The team says the contract that McDonough signed with the team in May 2022 included a waiver of all his legal claims. The Cardinals contend McDonough filed his claims in retaliation when new general manager Monti Ossenfort informed him he was not being retained after his contract expires in 2024.

Old-time hockey returns with coaches sniping in NHL playoffs

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer hasn’t been shy to point out Minnesota was one of the most penalized teams in the NHL this season,. The New York Islanders’ Lane Lambert was surprised to hear Carolina counterpart Rod Brind’Amour sound off about a missed call. And Toronto’s Sheldon Keefe elicited a confused reaction from Jon Cooper for saying Tampa Bay is manipulating referees. The first round of the playoffs is an old-school throwback to coaches sniping at each other off the ice. It all sets the tone for their teams in their series.

GM John Lynch says 49ers not shopping QB Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Even though the San Francisco 49ers have proclaimed Brock Purdy the leader to start at quarterback if he recovers in time from his elbow injury, they aren’t yet ready to move on from the player they drafted two years ago to be their franchise quarterback. General manager John Lynch says the team has gotten some calls inquiring about the availability of Trey Lance but none of those has reached the level where San Francisco would be willing to change plans of having a quarterback room of Purdy, Lance and free agent acquisition Sam Darnold.

Analysis: NFL players aware of risks of betting on football

NFL players aren’t permitted to bet on football despite the league embracing gambling and capitalizing on a multibillion-dollar industry through partnerships with casinos and sportsbooks. That’s one policy that can never change because it would destroy the sport’s credibility. Everyone knows the rules. It’s part of mandatory annual education and training sessions for rookies and all players, staff and officials. It’s also included in player manuals, and there are signs in every locker room reminding players and staff that no personnel may bet on NFL games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.