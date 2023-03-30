AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:37 p.m. EDT

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman commits MLB’s 1st pitch-clock violation

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich. Cubs-Brewers was the fourth of 15 opening day games to begin Thursday. Several more violations followed on the first day of regular season games since MLB introduced a slate of rules changes this season.

Aaron Judge homers in 1st swing as New York Yankees captain

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run. In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening-day home run. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and potential in his lone season of college basketball. But that season was also blemished by revelations that he was present at a fatal shooting near campus in January. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman told ESPN his decision to leave for the NBA. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that decision to The Associated Press, but spoke on condition of anonymity pending Miller’s official declaration. He is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names

HOUSTON (AP) — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys? The NCAA Tournament, the annual event that has made marketing gold out of the story of underdogs and an anyone-can-win-it free-for-all, has produced an extreme rendition of what happens when all that cherished unpredictability plays itself out to the end. In one Final Four meeting, it will be San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. In the other, it will be Miami vs. UConn. Of the four teams descending on Houston, only one has ever sniffed a Final Four before. It’s the first time since 1970 that has happened.

March Madness came early in topsy-turvy college hoops season

HOUSTON (AP) — The college basketball season started with familiar faces and ended up with an unexpected Final Four. North Carolina was the preseason No. 1-ranked team only to miss the NCAA Tournament. Fellow bluebloods like Duke and Kentucky all fell out of the rankings at points. And reigning champion Kansas was among the first No. 1 seeds to fall short of making even the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The transfer portal allowing players to move freely is a factor in redistributing talent to quickly change rosters. That meant more opportunities for some and tougher roads for some traditional top programs.

Miami’s motivational Larrañaga leads another Final Four run

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Larrañaga led one of the greatest mid-major runs in NCAA Tournament history when George Mason reached the 2006 Final Four. The 73-year-old coach is at again at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to their first Final Four game against UConn this weekend. Both teams had similar trajectories, knocking off higher seeds to go on deep runs. The teams are similar as well, with undersized, gritty players who play hard no matter the score. Larrañaga has been the common thread to the two runs, a motivator who also listens and a coach who truly takes joy in his players’ personal successes.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and to its first Final Four in 30 years. Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who won the award last season, garnered the other eight votes. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

No decision for deGrom in rough Rangers debut vs Phillies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for the Texas Rangers, who bailed out their prized addition on opening day. While deGrom struck out seven batters without a walk, he allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. After signing a $185 million, five-year contract in December, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner avoided a loss in his first start with the Rangers. Texas went ahead after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth off Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers.

Veterans Harrington, Kuchar share early lead at Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz in the weather-delayed first round of the Valero Texas Open. Daffue eagled the par-5 18th hole at TPC San Antonio and Diaz made birdie on 18. Play was delayed by fog in the morning, which prevented the afternoon half of the field from finishing their rounds. The 51-year-old Harrington and the 44-year-old Kuchar are both seeking their first win this decade. Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Harry Higgs, Chez Reavie and Nick Taylor were one shot back.

Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with the help of four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on a sunny, chilly opening day. All but two of the Braves’ 12 hits were singles. They got some help from three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams and a bases-loaded walk by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Fried allowed one run before departing with what Atlanta said was left hamstring discomfort after wincing as he he ran to cover first base for the initial out of the fourth inning.

