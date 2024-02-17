AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:37 a.m. EST

Bennedict Mathurin caps Pacers’ All-Star celebration with Rising Stars MVP, title in 26-13 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin put on a show for Pacers fans Friday night, earning the Rising Stars MVP award after scoring 13 points in a 26-13 victory in the championship game. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn’t make it that far. Despite scoring 11 points, his team was eliminated in the second game. Jalen Williams, Mathurin’s teammate, scored the other 13 points to give coach Jalen Rose the title. In addition to Mathurin’s big night — he heard “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants while scoring a game-high 18 in the first game — Rose and coach Detlef Schrempf, both former Pacers players also advanced to the championship round. And Indiana rookie Oscar Tshiebwe led Schrempf’s team with eight points in the title game.

An ecstatic Super Bowl rally, upended by the terror of a mass shooting. How is Kansas City faring?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City was at its highest moment of community pride, celebrating a Super Bowl win, when it experienced one of 21st-century American culture’s most traumatic events — a public mass shooting. By the time it was over, one woman was dead and nearly two dozen other Chiefs fans were wounded. Police now blame a dispute between several people. On Friday, two juveniles were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges are expected in Wednesday’s post-rally shooting. While it lasted only moments, it has left a knocked-back community struggling to make sense of how something so positive could turn so quickly into something so terrifying and sad.

NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard receives heart transplant

NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard has had a heart transplant. Pollard’s wife said on social media that new heart is a perfect fit for his 6-foot-11, 260-pound body. Dawn Pollard asked for prayers for her husband, the doctors and the donor and his family. She called the organ donation “the most amazing gift of life.” Pollard turned 49 on Monday. He needed a transplant because of a genetic condition that was likely triggered by a virus he caught in 2021. The same condition killed his father, who died at 54. Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart big enough to fit his large body. He was admitted to intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7.

Women’s hockey draws record crowd of 19,285 as Toronto defeats Montreal 3-0 in PWHL

TORONTO (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 30 saves in front of a women’s hockey record crowd of 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena, helping Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. “The Battle on Bay Street” broke the attendance record of 18,013 set at the 2013 world championships in Ottawa, Ontario, for a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland. Minnesota set the previous PWHL mark of 13,316 for its home opener against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center. Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach — into an empty net — scored in the third period to help Toronto win its fourth straight. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots for Montreal.

Flyers, Rangers, Devils test the ice at MetLife Stadium in practices for Stadium Series games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Things seemed to be very relaxed as the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils took turns testing the ice on the recently installed rink at MetLife Stadium in preparation for two big games in the NHL’s Stadium Series this weekend. Instead of loosening up for the workouts, each of the teams skated onto the ice and gathered for team photos. The practices were a little different. The Flyers, who had arrived after playing a game in Toronto on Thursday night, seemed to be stretching their legs and getting used to the ice a day before facing the Devils on Saturday night.

2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court on Friday said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. The release said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. No further information was released. A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city

Tiger Woods withdraws from Riviera with flu symptoms. His 2024 debut lasts only 24 holes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes. Woods withdrew Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole. Woods was coping with flu-like symptoms and was dehydrated. He was treated with IV fluids and was doing better. Woods was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course. Later, a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and ladder truck were parked outside the clubhouse. PGA Tour officials said the paramedics delivered IV bags.

Toyota takes high hopes into Daytona 500 but weather may affect ‘The Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a dismal showing in time trials for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, the Toyota camp roared back and swept the two 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for “The Great American Race.” The wins by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell marked the first sweep of the Daytona qualifying races for Toyota since 2014 and have given the automaker hope of a fourth Daytona 500 win. Joey Logano of Team Penske starts on the pole in the first time a Roger Penske car will lead the field to green at the Daytona 500. Rain is expected Sunday and could disrupt the event.

Patrick Cantlay builds a 5-shot lead at Riviera. Tiger Woods makes early exit with flu symptoms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is cruising at Riviera. Tiger Woods left early with flu symptoms. Cantlay started with an eagle and never let anyone close to him. He shot a 65 and now has a five-shot lead going into the weekend. Woods played six holes, hit his tee shot on No. 7 and then got into a cart. He withdrew and spent the next two hours in the clubhouse getting IV treatments. Woods and most of his gallery wound up leaving early. Cantlay played his college golf at UCLA. He leads over Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes and Luke List. Jordan Spieth played with Cantlay and was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma both announce they will spend at least one more year at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma both say they will be back at the school next season. A senior academically, Bueckers made the announcement during senior night ceremonies Friday following the team’s 85-44 win over Georgetown. Telling the crowd she wanted to “address the elephant in the room,” Bueckers said, “this will not be my last senior night.” Auriemma also ended any speculation that he might retire, saying he too would be back for at least one more year. He joked that he was planning to come back next year as well, until Bueckers made her announcement. But he then added that he would be back.

