AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:35 p.m. EDT

Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in Phillies history in 7-0 victory over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.

Northwestern athletic director blasts football staffers for ‘tone deaf’ shirts supporting Fitzgerald

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice. Gragg called the shirts “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the football program and other teams. Gragg says he and the university were unaware that the assistants and staff members owned the black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff.

The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis

Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York.

Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He’ll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.

Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started. Also retiring Estefania Banini, who is just 33 but has decided that it’s time to make way for younger Argentinian players. There’s also Caroline Seger, who is still playing in the tournament with Sweden but has already said that it will be her last. Each of those players were instrumental in elevating the women’s game, on and off the field.

Rivera clarifies his statement about Commanders players expressing concern with Bieniemy’s style

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he spoke to Eric Bieniemy about his comments that some Washington Commanders players expressed concern over the new offensive coordinator’s coaching style. Rivera on Wednesday attempted to clarify the remarks he made Tuesday about players coming to him to ask about Bieniemy’s vocal approach. He said it was his intent to explain that coaches have different ways of doing things. The comments drew criticism from former players who worked under Bieniemy in Kansas City. Bieniemy defended himself Tuesday saying he has always been an intense coach who demands a lot from players.

Dak Prescott hasn’t solved the playoff puzzle for the Cowboys. The star QB is ready to try again

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott keeps falling short in trying to end nearly three decades of playoff futility for the Dallas Cowboys. The star quarterback is ready for another go. Prescott has turned 30 while going through his eighth training camp with the Cowboys. He says the scars of years past are part of the motivation going forward. The Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles to cap the 1995 season. Prescott knows the legacies of Dallas quarterbacks are defined by championships.

Weston Wilson had nearly 2,900 minor league at-bats. Phils’ rookie hit HR in his first in the majors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance, a long-awaited milestone for the 28-year-old rookie who was drafted in 2016. Wilson batted seventh in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals and hit the third pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore into the seats in left-center. Marlon Anderson was the last Phillies player to homer in his first MLB at-bat, on Sept. 8, 1998. Wilson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 draft, and had 2,836 at-bats in the minor leagues until he was called up Sunday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he’ll retire in summer 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he plans to retire next summer. Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday that he would step down in July 2024. Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. He had signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.

Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until Aug. 26

Major League Soccer fans will have to wait a little longer for Lionel Messi’s first regular-season match with Inter Miami. Messi’s first MLS match now is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 26, at the New York Red Bulls. Miami and Charlotte have postponed their match initially scheduled for Aug. 20 to an unspecified date. Both clubs have advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, so one of them will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the finals or third-place match. Miami and Charlotte will still meet in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

