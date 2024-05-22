AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:35 a.m. EDT

Tatum scores 36, Brown hits 3 to force OT and Celtics edge Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 of East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 in overtime after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Boston Celtics rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jrue Holiday added a season-high 28 points and Brown finished with 26. Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston. Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 10 assists for the Pacers.

Haliburton’s turnovers cost Pacers, who blow late lead against Celtics in Game 1 of East finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Indiana Pacers kept turning the ball over, and just like that they handed a victory to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tyrese Haliburton had two key turnovers to help Boston recover from a five-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and win 133-128 on Tuesday night. Haliburton coughed the ball up once at the end of regulation and once at the end of overtime. He said those cost Indiana the game. Game 2 is on Thursday night.

Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 by NASCAR for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely. Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race. The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall, where it had to be towed away by NASCAR.

If this is Rafael Nadal’s last French Open, it should be similar to Serena Williams’ last US Open

This French Open is expected to be the last one for Rafael Nadal. He has won the clay-court Grand Slam tournament a record 14 times but he is nearly 38 and hip and abdominal injuries have limited him to 20 matches over the past 20 months. He has indicated that the edition of the French Open that begins Sunday in Paris will be his farewell to his favorite tournament — although as of Wednesday morning he had not even announced whether he would be playing. Think back just a couple of years ago to Serena Williams’ farewell at the U.S. Open. That’s the sort of atmosphere and adoration likely to be on display if he does play.

Towns treasures Timberwolves’ trip to West finals as Doncic-Irving duo hits stride for Mavericks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has seen the payoff this spring for his commitment to and sacrifice for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’re in the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years due in large part to the offense and defense supplied by the four-time All-Star over the first two rounds. They host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have also hit their stride with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo that didn’t take off on the first try last season. Both teams used record-setting rallies to clinch their second-round series wins.

Leverkusen the soccer team is famous. The city not so much

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — An otherwise-overlooked small German city dominated by a pharmaceuticals plant is making its case to be considered one of Europe’s soccer capitals as Bayer Leverkusen plays a historic unbeaten season. A low-rise city of 167,000 that grew up around the factories of the pharmaceuticals giant Bayer, Leverkusen has little to draw tourists besides its internationally famed soccer club. The team finished an entire German Bundesliga season unbeaten Saturday and is now targeting trophies in the Europa League and German Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one year as manager of the Premier League club

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent. The Premier League club announced the move Tuesday. Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, was a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over last summer after Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

Wembanyama becomes 1st NBA rookie to make first-team All-Defense

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s latest accolade was like none other. The San Antonio center has become the first player in NBA history to make the league’s All-Defensive first team as a rookie. The league announced the teams on Tuesday, and Wembanyama appeared on 98 of the 99 ballots cast. Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert of Minnesota headlined the team and was the only unanimous selection. He was joined on the first team by Wembanyama, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

Barbie will make dolls to honor Venus Williams and other star athletes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel. The others who are being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda. Mattel released the names of the nine athletes on Wednesday to note the ways sports can foster self-confidence, ambition and empowerment.

Proposed $2.8 billion settlement clears second step of NCAA approval with no change to finance plan

A potential multibillion-dollar settlement of an antitrust lawsuit cleared the second of a three-step NCAA approval process Tuesday, with no change to a payment structure that would have the 27 college conferences not named in the suit cover the majority of a $1.6 billion portion of the damages. The Division I Board of Directors voted to move forward on a proposed $2.77 billion settlement of House vs. NCAA, according to two people who had been briefed on the vote. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NCAA was not making public internal discussions related to the settlement. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference presidential boards also voted to approve the proposal, which would create a revenue-sharing system with college athletes.

