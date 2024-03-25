AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:34 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies. Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. Ohtani spoke for nearly 12 minutes, referring to a document in front of him. He did not take questions.

NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has opposed the rule.

NBA opens investigation into Raptors’ Jontay Porter, AP source says

The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the probe said Monday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither the league nor the Raptors had revealed the issue publicly. ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said included Porter’s performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20.

The NCAA Tournament wants to expand without losing its soul. It will be a delicate needle to thread

The NCAA Tournament could be heading toward expansion. The tournament field is currently set at 68. That number could bump up to 72 or 76 schools in the coming years. There are several factors at play, including how to divide up the increased number of at-large bids in an expanded field. There’s a concern that expansion would lean heavily toward awarding teams from power conferences and not deserving schools from mid-major conferences. Oakland coach Greg Kampe says he’s OK with the tournament growing provided it doesn’t turn its back on small schools that he believes help make the tournament special.

MLB baserunners went wild last summer. In Year 2 with new rules, steals could keep piling up

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Trea Turner’s speed and instincts helped him go perfect on the bases. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star shortstop set a major league record for most steals in a season without getting caught, going 30-for-30 on the basepaths last year. He wasn’t the only player who had a lot of success. Thanks to several rules changes, runners swiped bags more proficiently and stolen bases across the majors increased 41% from 2,486 in 2022 to 3,503 in 2023. That was the most in a season since 1987. Overall, basestealers had a success rate of 80.2%, up from 75.4% in 2022. Turner is one of only six players in MLB history to steal at least 20 bases in a season at a 100% rate.

3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he sustained a serious ankle injury at the Miami Open and expects to be out an extended time. The 36-year-old posted his status on Instagram on Monday, a day after losing in three sets to Tomas Machac. Murray said he damaged a pair of ligaments in his ankle and will see a specialist when he returns home. He said he plans to return to the courts when healthy. Murray has won two Wimbledon titles and the U.S. Open.

New rules empowering players have coaches frustrated, contemplating the future of their profession

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The job of coaching in college sports has drastically changed. Switching schools is easier than ever via the transfer portal and the lure of better compensation deals can now be a factor for athletes looking to cash in on their celebrity. That has left many coaches frustrated and some even contemplating leaving the profession. Before the NCAA Tournament began last week, the portal opened up and the floodgate was open: Some 748 Division I men and 594 Division I women entered in just the first week, even while many teams were still playing games.

Marshall’s Dan D’Antoni, the oldest coach in Division I at 76, is out after 10 seasons

Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni is out after 10 seasons. The school says he’ll be replaced by assistant coach Cornelius Jackson. Marshall finished 13-20 this season. D’Antoni was the oldest coach in Division I at age 76. His exit comes a year after D’Antoni led Marshall to a school-record 24 regular-season wins. D’Antoni’s 177 wins are the second-most in school history. Jackson has been an assistant under D’Antoni since the 2017-18 season. Before that, he spent four seasons each as an assistant at Cleveland State and UT Martin. He is a former West Virginia high school player of the year.

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews is on pace for the NHL’s most goals in a season in nearly 30 years

Toronto’s Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 58 goals this season, and he’s on pace to score 67. That would surpass Alex Ovechkin’s 65 from 2007-08 as the league’s most since the salary cap era began in 2005 and tops overall since Mario Lemieux’s 68 in 1995-96. Ovechkin says he’s rooting for Matthews to pass him and maybe even hit 70. That would Matthews going on a tear with 12 goals in the Maple Leafs’ final 12 games to happen.

China releases South Korean soccer star after a nearly 1-year detention over bribery suspicions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A star South Korean soccer player who was detained and investigated in China for nearly a year over bribery allegations has been released and returned home. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry is giving few details. Son Jun-ho is a former member of the South Korean national team who played professionally in China. He was detained by Chinese authorities at the Shanghai airport in May on suspicion of taking bribes. Chinese soccer has struggled for years to rid itself of a reputation for corruption.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.