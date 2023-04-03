AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:33 p.m. EDT

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith refers to Augusta National as his happy place. He arrived with a little trepidation now that he’s with LIV Golf. Smith says he found it was business as usual. He says there’s a lot of clamor at the Masters about LIV Golf players competing against PGA Tour loyalists. That much was clear when a practice round tee sheet listed Bryson DeChambeau playing with Tiger Woods. Turns out that wasn’t the case. Smith says it’s important that LIV players contend at the Masters. He says LIV players are wrongly accused of not playing real golf.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later in 2012, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf are headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average. In the first year of restrictions against defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year. Left-hander batting average increased to .232 from .229.

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It’s the teams that don’t get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year’s Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller’s paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.

Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says she wants to see the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team invited to the White House as well as the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory from the stands on Sunday night. The first lady, during a visit to the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She says the champions were sure to be invited to the White House and then added that she was going to tell the president that “Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Women’s NCAA Tournament features plethora of March Madness

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship. Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knocked off before the Sweet 16. It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game was the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record. There were 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen. The total audience is a 103% jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million. The record ratings come as the NCAA is deciding whether to separate the women’s tournament or keep it as part of the championships TV package that includes at least 24 sports.

Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight has been released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana. His son, Pat Knight, says he returned home after he was admitted with an illness over the weekend. Pat Knight issued a statement thanking people for their thoughts and prayers while asking them to respect the family’s privacy. The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships at Indiana before he was fired in September 2000 after grabbing a student by the arm in violation of the school’s zero-tolerance policy. He was hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and retired in 2012 with a then-Division I record 899 career wins.

