AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:32 p.m. EDT

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark a near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote. A national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters gave the Indiana Fever guard 66 of 67 votes. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received the other vote. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick from Iowa, averaged 19.2 points and a league-best 8.4 assists per game while helping the WNBA set attendance records and garner mainstream attention. She struggled a bit early in the season, but found her groove and was an All-Star starter. She led the Fever to the playoffs and a 20-20 record after a 1-8 start.

Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. come from shared backgrounds. Both have KC teams chasing titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. grew up as the sons of big league ballplayers. Both were excellent baseball players in their own right. Mahomes eventually stepped away from the game and embraced football, becoming the quarterback of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Along the way, he became a part owner of the Royals, which Witt has helped turn from a 106-loss laughingstock into a team chasing a World Series title. He drove in both go-ahead runs in wins over the Orioles in the wild-card round, and he will lead the Royals against the Yankees in the AL Division Series beginning Saturday night in New York.

Augusta chairman confident Masters will go on as club focuses on community recovery from Helene

Masters chairman Fred Ridley says Augusta National sustained a lot of damage from Hurricane Helene, just like the rest of the area. Ridley is in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur. He says he’s confident the Masters will go on as scheduled the second full week in April. He says the focus now is on employees and neighbors. Augusta National and a community charity organization have donated $5 million toward recovery and relief, along with separate donations. Ridley did not discuss the extent of the damage at the home of the Masters. But he expects to recover sooner rather than later.

The ‘Prime Effect’ is real at Colorado. How long will Deion Sanders stay is a lingering question

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The arrival of Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into a national program, a place where NFL prospects mingle with celebrities and everyone feels the love. Sanders has improved almost every number at Boulder, from enrollment figures at the school to the program’s economic impact in town. CU has already matched its four wins from last year and things are trending up. Will Sanders stick around long enough to turn CU into more than a brand, but also a legitimate contender?

Overlooked AL Central gets its revenge by putting 3 teams in Division Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The AL Central was overlooked to the point of mockery before opening day. Now, what was widely considered the weakest division in baseball is exacting a measure of revenge. Not only did the Central secure two wild cards in the Royals and Tigers, both won their series this week to reach the divisional round. Kansas City will face the AL East champion Yankees on Saturday night, while the Tigers will play AL Central champ Cleveland in a showdown of division rivals. Regardless of what happens in the best-of-five series, at least one team from the Central — and maybe two — will be playing for a spot in the World Series.

Simone Biles’ post-Olympic tour is helping give men’s gymnastics a post-Olympic boost

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is giving the men’s side of the sport a welcome boost. Several members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team that captured bronze in Paris have joined Biles for her post-Olympic tour. Biles says the decision to include men was designed to show fans of the women’s side of the sport what the men’s side has to offer. Interest in men’s gymnastics is spiking after the Paris Games, which could use some help as support at the NCAA level wanes. The Gold Over America Tour runs through early November.

Messi, Inter Miami to open playoffs at home on Oct. 25. And it’ll be shown live in Times Square

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first MLS Cup playoff match with Inter Miami will be on Oct. 25. And it’ll be aired live on a massive screen spanning an entire block of New York’s Times Square. Major League Soccer announced Thursday that Inter Miami’s opener will be the lone playoff match played on that Friday night, with an 8:30 p.m. Eastern start time. It’s a slight adjustment to the MLS Cup schedule; original plans called for the playoffs to begin on Oct. 26. Inter Miami clinched the MLS Supporters Shield — given to the league’s best regular season team — on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win at Columbus.

The Savannah Bananas are heading to the gridiron in 2025, including Clemson’s Death Valley

The Savannah Bananas are taking their baseball hijinks to the gridiron in 2025. Team owner Jesse Cole says the barnstorming squad will bring its freewheeling version of the game known as Banana Ball to Clemson’s 81,000-seat Memorial Stadium on April 26. The Bananas also will host games at a pair of NFL stadiums next year. They will play at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the 69,000-seat home of the Tennessee Titans, on May 10. That will be followed by a game at 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers, on June 7. Cole is promising “some of the biggest crowds in baseball history to see Banana Ball.”

The Devils meet the Sabres in the Czech capital to open the NHL regular season

PRAGUE (AP) — The New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres will open the NHL regular season with matches on Friday and Saturday in Prague. The Devils failed to make the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons and hired coach Sheldon Keefe to make a difference. The Sabres hope to end a 13-season playoffs drought after bringing back coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff guided them to their last postseason appearance in 2011. It’s the 11th season that the NHL has come to Europe. Defending Stanley Cup champion the Florida Panthers face the Dallas Stars in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1-2.

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Southern Miss cornerback MJ Daniels

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show 16-year-old Nytavion Shaw was charged as an adult. In his guilty plea Tuesday, Shaw said the killing happened during an armed robbery. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison. Sentencing was not immediately set, and Shaw remains jailed. Daniels was a starting cornerback last season for Southern Miss. The 21-year-old was killed June 11 in his car outside his apartment in Hattiesburg. Three other people charged in the killing remain jailed awaiting trial.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.