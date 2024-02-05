AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:32 a.m. EST

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11 and the finale to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then travel to Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi. Semifinals will be played on July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Analysis: Year 25 for Andy Reid might be the best coaching job yet for the 2-time Super Bowl champ

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andy Reid celebrated his 25th season as a head coach with a masterful performance on the sideline and in the locker room. The Kansas City Chiefs are one victory away from becoming the first NFL team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. They’re here to face the San Francisco 49ers despite a midseason slump that could’ve ruined their repeat hopes. Reid kept them steady. This isn’t the best team Reid has coached but it just might be his best coaching job. Sure, he still has Patrick Mahomes. But the two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP had a subpar season by his lofty standards. He didn’t get much help from his wide receivers at times.

Mahomes’ father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Smith County, Texas, records. Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was released Sunday, according to the records. Mahomes’ arrest occurred just more than a week before his son leads his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49er. The teams meet next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Lionel Messi’s global tour with Inter Miami has been very messy and a PR nightmare

TOKYO (AP) — It’s all been very messy. We’re talking about Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s global tour of exhibition games where the main show has been Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning captain. The matches are about promotion and marketing, hoping to build a new brand by using stars like Messi and Uruguayan Luis Suarez. Instead, the tour is getting mostly bad PR, and results that have not been much better. Through five games, Inter Miami has been outscored 12-7 and won only once. And that was Sunday in Hong Kong, where a 4-1 victory over the local team was overshadowed by angry fans holding up signs demanding a refund and booing since neither Messi nor Suarez played — both apparently out injured.

Police to detail sexual assault case against 5 players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Authorities have scheduled a news conference to discuss a 2018 case that has led to sexual assault charges against four current NHL players and a former NHL player. The five were on Canada’s world junior hockey team that year. Their attorneys say they are innocent. For now, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who now plays for a Swiss team, are on leave. They surrendered to police in London, Ontario, last week.

Super Bowl in Las Vegas further cements NFL’s relationship with city it once shunned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL will hold the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas after decades of shunning the city. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas now has a strong relationship with the NFL after the Raiders moved from Oakland and the U.S. Supreme Court opened legalized sports betting nationwide. The NFL also has placed its draft and two Pro Bowls in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid set for procedure to fix lateral meniscus in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo an unspecified procedure this week to correct the injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers did not say how much time Embiid was expected to miss on Sunday night. The 76ers have a three-game homestand this week that opens Monday against Dallas. Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

New coach Dan Quinn’s work with the Commanders is well underway with much more still to do

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn’s work as Washington Commanders coach is already well underway. He and new general manager Adam Peters have hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator. The team announced the moves Monday after reaching agreements with Kingsbury and Whitt over the weekend. There’s plenty more to do quickly to fill out the coaching staff. Then the fun part begins with tons of cap space to spend in free agency, the second pick in the draft and, of course, the pursuit of a new quarterback.

Wyndham Clark declared Pebble Beach winner when final round wiped out by weather

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The PGA Tour has canceled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns. Clark’s final stroke was to tap in for birdie Saturday. That gave him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg. He never had to hit another shot. Overnight rain saturated Pebble Beach, and raging wind that followed led the PGA Tour to postpone the final round with hopes of playing on Monday. Clark picked up the $3.6 million payoff.

Super Bowl cooks, it can be done: Buffalo wings with less splatter

Chicken wings are one of the things air fryers were made for. They make wings — a mainstay of Super Bowl festivities — a lot less messy and oily than deep frying does. Just toss the wings in a little oil and place them in the air fryer. Toss them again at least once during frying so they brown evenly. And then toss the now-crispy wings with a simple butter and hot sauce mixture. That spicy sauce is what turns ordinary chicken wings into Buffalo wings. Serve them up with a homemade or store-bought blue-cheese dip, and some celery and carrots. You’re ready for game day, or just a fabulous snack.

