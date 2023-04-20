AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:32 a.m. EDT

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

No Ja Morant, no problem as Grizzlies tie up Lakers at 1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand. No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. He had more exams on the hand before being declared inactive. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Reserve Rui Hachimura had another strong performance with 20 points.

Bucks make 25 3s, beat Heat 138-122 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece. The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton added a playoff career-high 22 points. Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back.

Murray has 40 points, Nuggets beat Timberwolves for 2-0 lead

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series. Nikola Jokic added 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a sizzling 81% in the third quarter to erase a 64-59 halftime deficit. The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

To stay out of their heads, goaltenders find ways to unwind

DENVER (AP) — Goaltenders search for any activity to help them unwind and not constantly dwell on the game. Some read books. Some take the dog for a walk. Some learn how to play chess or watch Netflix shows. The point for goaltenders is to find a way to unplug and slow things down. Especially this time of year when every save is of heightened importance and replaying it in their mind can be an occupational hazard. It’s a way to make sure their dreams aren’t haunted by high-speed shots flying at them from the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or David Pastrnak.

NBA Playoffs: Ja, Giannis watch their teams get big wins

Feel better, Ja Morant. You too, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The stars watched their teammates get big series-tying wins on Wednesday night. Memphis topped the Los Angeles Lakers without Morant, Milwaukee topped the Miami Heat without Antetokounmpo, and those series are all knotted at a game apiece now. Denver beat Minnesota, taking a 2-0 lead in that series. Meanwhile, Golden State prepared Wednesday for what it’ll take to play without the suspended Draymond Green against Sacramento, with the Kings looking for their first 3-0 lead in any series since 1951. Yes, really. The 1951 NBA Finals, when they were the Rochester Royals.

Warriors will lean on dependable Looney with Green suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have always been able to depend on Kevon Looney and the center realizes his role is suddenly as large as ever. The Warriors are on the ropes against upstart Sacramento and with Draymond Green suspended need the durable Looney to play big to help stave off the Kings. The Warriors might have completely fractured during training camp when Green punched Jordan Poole at practice had it not been for Looney’s voice of reason and steadying hand. General manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr largely credit Looney for keeping the peace after an incident that threatened to put the entire season in jeopardy for the defending champions. Now, with their season in jeopardy again, the Warriors will look to the unlikely Looney.

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods is recovering from another surgery. Woods has posted on Twitter that he had fusion surgery on his right ankle to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone. Most estimates on recovery are eight to 12 weeks. That would put into doubt whether he plays in the three remaining majors. Woods had a noticeable limp when he played in the Masters. He made the cut for a record-tying 23rd time. But he withdrew Sunday morning during the third round because of plantar fasciitis. The broken bone in his ankle stems from the February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1

BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games. The Panthers tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday. Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots. The Bruins won the series opener 3-1.

Haaland’s presence allowing City to evolve under Guardiola

The arrival of Erling Haaland has given Manchester City one of the most formidable scorers ever seen in English soccer and his presence is enabling manager Pep Guardiola to evolve his tactical approach in the biggest games. Guardiola is no longer wedded to the possession-based philosophy that has been the hallmark of his trophy-laden coaching career. City can now just as comfortably cede possession and play on the counterattack led by Haaland. It has worked in wins over Arsenal and Bayern Munich this season as Guardiola becomes less stubborn about the soccer style for which he has become so renowned. It could yet lead City to a first Champions League title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.