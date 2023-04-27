AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:31 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft 2023 Live | Eagles take Jalen Carter at No. 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country. The draft in Kansas City has begun and is being broadcast by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPNDeportes. The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night’s proceedings by taking quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick.

Young, Stroud, Richardson go in top 4 of NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success. The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players. The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation.

Ravens agree to 5-year, $260M deal with QB Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal on Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed. The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason. Jackson’s contract tops the $255 million, five-year deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Jalen Hurts earlier this month. Hurts got $179.3 million in guarantees.

Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner got emotional quickly while speaking to reporters for the first time since her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges. The WNBA star had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal. Griner’s first news conference drew more than 100 people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, members of the Phoenix Mercury organization and Griner’s wife, Cherelle. Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years but was released in a prisoner swap in December.

Edwards’ lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards says his client will “vigorously defend” himself against misdemeanor third-degree assault charges. Edwards allegedly swung a folding chair that struck two Denver arena employees after the series-ending loss to the Nuggets. Edwards’ attorney Harvey Steinberg criticized the Denver Police Department’s decision to “inexplicably” charge Edwards after Game 5. Steinberg said Edwards’ exit from the court was partially obstructed by the chair and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. Edwards did not participate in season-ending news conferences at team headquarters.

Heat-Knicks: A playoff rivalry that’s about to get rekindled

MIAMI (AP) — They brawled in 1997. Jeff Van Gundy clung to Alonzo Mourning’s leg in 1998. Allan Houston got a friendly bounce in 1999. Clarence Weatherspoon didn’t get one in 2000. Amare Stoudemire lost a fight with a glass-enclosed fire extinguisher in 2012. Something always happens when it’s Knicks vs. Heat. And here we go again. There are more storied rivalries in the NBA — Lakers-Celtics and 76ers-Celtics among them — but there is just something about a Heat vs. Knicks matchup that brings out something extra in Miami and New York. They’re about to meet in the NBA playoffs for the sixth time. Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series is Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Mexico has “unprecedented appetite for baseball” after WBC

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Major League Baseball is heading south of the border again to play a regular season series. After previous stops in Monterrey, Mexico City will be the host this time, and the timing seems perfect. The San Diego Padres will play against the San Francisco Giants next weekend at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in the country’s capital, where fans are eager to watch more baseball after Mexico’s deep run at the World Baseball Classic. Bolstered by Cuban defector Randy Arozarena and Mexican-born big leaguers like Julio Urías and Jose Urquidy, Mexico made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Japan.

Nate Diaz surrenders after brawl; lawyer says self-defense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz has turned himself in to police in New Orleans to face a battery charge arising from a weekend street brawl. Police said the fight happened early Saturday in the French Quarter. Police said Diaz went to police with his attorney Thursday and turned himself in. His spokesman says he has posted bond and been cleared to return home to Stockton, California. An attorney for Diaz has told New Orleans media the fighter was acting in self-defense.

Notre Dame transfer QB Buchner commits to Alabama and Rees

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner announced his decision in a Twitter post. Entering his third college season, Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. He hurt shoulder in Week 2 and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina. Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition that include third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and two freshmen.

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson made it three quarterbacks drafted in the first four selections of the NFL draft. The Texans made two of the top three picks, trading up to select Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

