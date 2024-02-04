AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:30 p.m. EST

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid set for procedure to fix lateral meniscus in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo an unspecified procedure this week to correct the injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers did not say how much time Embiid was expected to miss on Sunday night. The 76ers have a three-game homestand this week that opens Monday against Dallas. Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11 and the finale to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then travel to Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi. Semifinals will be played on July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mahomes’ father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Smith County, Texas, records. Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was released Sunday, according to the records. Mahomes’ arrest occurred just more than a week before his son leads his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49er. The teams meet next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Pebble Beach’s final round is postponed because of rain and raging wind. Wyndham Clark leads by 1

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed until Monday. Wyndham Clark has a one-shot lead going into a round that was delayed Sunday by rain and wind. Clark got that lead by shooting 60 on Saturday to set the course record. Pebble Beach already is so soaked that 12 players have lost golf balls that buried under the soft turf. There was three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight. And now comes the high wind. Gusts are expected to reach 60 miles an hour. It’s possible the tournament will be 54 holes. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed.

Joaquin Niemann outlasts Sergio Garcia on 4th extra hole in LIV Golf Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann outlasted Sergio Garcia well after sunset Sunday in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba, making a 12-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the fourth hole of a playoff with the green lit by a large video screen. Niemann won his first LIV Golf title two days after opening with a 12-under 59 — and after having two penalty strokes tacked onto his second-round score Sunday morning for taking incorrect relief on a drop from a cart path on No. 13. That left the 25-year-old Chilean two shots ahead entering the final round. He closed with a 70, parring the final two holes to match Garcia at 12-under 201 at El Camaleon. Garcia parred the final three holes of regulation in a 66.

Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey are on tap for the 2nd half of the NHL season

TORONTO (AP) — Two significant trades happened during the NHL’s All-Star break. Many more are expected in the four-plus weeks before the March 8 trade deadline. That flurry of moves is just one thing to watch down the stretch of the NHL season. MetLife Stadium will host two outdoor games in as many days, Connor McDavid is shooting for another MVP honor and his Oilers are racing their way up the Western Conference standings. All that still needs to unfold before the playoffs and the chase for the Stanley Cup begin on April 22.

SoFi Stadium to install retractable corner seats this spring, increasing field size for soccer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — SoFi Stadium will begin work Monday on renovations to increase the size of its playing field area in preparation for hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the renovations will move a small number of seats in the corners of the lower bowl, replacing concrete with temporary bleacher risers that can be rolled back during soccer matches. The stadium’s overall seating capacity will remain the same. The changes should end years of concerns from various soccer entities about the stadium’s suitability for high-level soccer.

Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. The ad that ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span. But the team struggled after quarterback Tom Brady left, with three losing seasons in four years and a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to Belichick’s departure. Belichick thanked the fans for their passion and even poked fun at his reputation as a slovenly grouch.

Steve Wilks’ roller coaster season as the 49ers defensive coordinator ends at Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Wilks has had a roller coaster ride in his first season as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Faced with a task of taking over a successful defense that still had the same position coaches and system of his predecessor DeMeco Ryans, Wilks tried to add his own twists without ruining what had worked so well. There were good moments early and bad ones such as a three-game losing streak in October that led to Wilks moving from the coaching booth to the sideline. The season will end with Wilks calling plays in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs Industry: Kansas City’s sustained success has boosted small business bottom lines

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Anthony Oropeza was trying to build a side business around his artwork when he started doing acrylic and mixed-media pieces centered on the Kansas City Chiefs. They sold like wildfire, and now his Chiefs-related work makes up the bulk of what he does to supplement his income. He’s an example of small businesses in Kansas City and elsewhere that have been able to take advantage of the Chiefs’ success to help their bottom line. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in Las Vegas in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. And that has proven to be a boon for small apparel companies, bakeries and, yes, local artists as well.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.