AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:29 p.m. EDT

Marte hits walk-off single in ninth, D-backs beat Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 in NLCS

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 to close to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series. On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double. Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith’s infield single. Marte drove in the tiebreaking run with one out.

NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by Michigan. Harbaugh denies knowledge, involvement

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied having any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal opponents’ play-calling signals by sending representatives to their games. He also said he and his staff would fully cooperate with an NCAA investigation into the allegations against his program. The Big Ten conference provided no further details, only to say that it had notified Michigan’s upcoming opponents about the investigation. The second-ranked Wolverines play at Michigan State on Saturday. The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs but does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and also has bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike activities.

The Lakers’ LeBron James is redefining NBA longevity as he reaches his 21st season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is beginning his 21st NBA season on a path to redefine how long an elite player can stay on top. James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of production and performance. From a statistical standpoint, James’ production hasn’t lessened in any significant way for two full decades. James makes this unprecedented longevity look relatively easy, yet he also smiles and deflects when asked about his endgame.

Inside the LeBron numbers: The ‘kid from Akron’ is now the NBA’s oldest player

LeBron James was the youngest player on the floor when he made his NBA debut 20 years ago. He’s now the oldest player in the league. The Kid from Akron isn’t a kid anymore, and the 38-year-old enters this season as the NBA’s most senior player. He was only No. 3 on that list last season, behind Udonis Haslem (who played his last game two days shy of turning 43) and Andre Iguodala (who retired at 39).

WNBA champion Aces built for a three-peat with finals MVP A’ja Wilson, core group returning

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are poised for a possible three-peat and continue one of the greatest runs in league history. They capped off a history-making regular season with a second consecutive championship, and their core group of players — WNBA Finals MVP Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — all are returning. That quartet is in their prime: Young is 26 years old, Wilson 27, Plum 29 and Gray 31. The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) and the Houston Comets (1997-2000) as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play at Chicago, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo’ playing status. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O’Connell started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Oct. 1.

Lacrosse at the Olympics gives Indigenous communities a chance to see their sport shine

Nearly 1,000 years after lacrosse was first played on fields that could sometimes stretch for miles across the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the sport will be on the Olympic schedule in Los Angeles in 2028. Whether members of the Haudenosaunee, a collection of six Indigenous nations whose territory covers upstate New York and adjacent sections of Canada, will play in that tournament is a question that will keep the lacrosse world on edge between now and then. For now, the International Olympic Committee has ruled out having the Haudenosaunee play as their own team, the way they have at past world championships and last year’s World Games. Players could still earn spots on teams representing the United States and Canada.

TV equipment stolen from Pan Am Games’ opening ceremony site in Chile, boosting security concerns

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Television crews at the Pan American Games had equipment stolen this week from the compound of the National Stadium, the site of Friday’s opening ceremony, heightening concerns about crime at the tournament hosting over 6,800 athletes. Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the executive-director of the games, said Thursday that police had retrieved stolen cameras but did not offer more details. He had reported the incident in a video the day before. Chilean police said Wednesday evening they had found some of the stolen items and arrested one of the alleged robbers. A contractor, and not local police, was in charge of security at the National Stadium compound when the incident took place.

MLB playoff ratings steady in LCS after declines in wild-card and division rounds

Baseball’s League Championship Series are producing solid ratings after seeing declines during the first two rounds. According to Nielsen, the LCS English and Spanish broadcasts for the first two games are averaging 5.2 million, which is even with last year. The LCS ratings are holding steady despite not having a team from New York, Chicago or Los Angeles — the country’s three largest TV markets — in the round for the first time since 2014. The teams with the five best regular-season records are also watching from home.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson practices after missing 2 games with a shoulder injury; could face Colts

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced for the first time in nearly three weeks after missing two games with an injured right shoulder. Watson threw roughly two dozen passes during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media members. It’s not yet known if he’ll play Sunday when the Browns visit Indianapolis. Watson has been dealing with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing arm. He got injured on a running play on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. He sat out the following week against Baltimore and then again after Cleveland returned from its bye.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.