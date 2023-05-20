AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:29 a.m. EDT

Jim Brown Appreciation: Remembering Hall of Fame running back’s lasting impact on and off field

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home. Game 3 is Sunday. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 3 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead.

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia. The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams’ opener. Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris before the game.

Howden scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of West final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final. Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation. William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas. Teddy Blueger also scored a goal, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves. Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

NFL great Jim Brown sought solutions in a lifetime devoted to activism

In many ways, Jim Brown used his platform as one of the greatest football players of all time to fight for people very much like him. They were people who were unsatisfied with the status quo and tired of the withering degradation of racial inequality. Brown, who died this week, was an activist on par with Olympic fist-raisers John Carlos and Tommie Smith, or with Bill Russell or Muhammad Ali. One of his good friends, longtime civil rights activist Harry Edwards, says Brown will go down as one of the great social warriors due to his unwavering commitment to finding solutions for the problems that wracked inner-city youth.

Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness day has arrived with horse racing in the spotlight and a Triple Crown still a possibility. It’s not the spotlight the sport would like after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby. But with new national medication and doping rules set to go into effect next week, the industry is at somewhat of a crossroads. Derby winner Mage is the Preakness favorite. If he wins, he’ll have a chance at the Belmont on June 10 to be the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018.

Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill over two days has provided a little of everything — freezing temperatures, warm wind and rain. It also has unlimited possibilities on the weekend. Nine players are under par. Eighteen players are separated by five shots. Bryson DeChambeau is two back. Brooks Koepka ran off birdies on rain-softened greens for a 66 to get within three. Rory McIlroy was stunned to be only five behind the way he’s hitting the ball. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

Lakers looking for boost after falling behind Denver in conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, but LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals. After looking weary and mistake-prone in Denver during their first back-to-back losses in over two months, the Lakers face a must-win Game 3. Los Angeles has been on a prolonged roll ever since the trade deadline, going 27-12 while surging into the playoff picture, winning a play-in game and knocking out two higher-seeded opponents. That roll has finally been slowed by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the respect-hungry Nuggets.

Francisco Mejía has sac fly in 8th, major league-leading Rays beat Brewers 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Friday night. Luke Raley was hit by a pitch from Peter Strzelecki (2-3) leading off the eighth. Raley stole second, went to third on catcher William Contreras’ throwing error and came home on Mejía’s fly to left. Jason Adam (1-1) struck out Willy Adames to end the eighth with Owen Miller on third. Peter Fairbanks worked the ninth for his fourth save, stranding a runner at third. Tampa Bay (33-13), coming off a 4-6 trip, improved to 20-3 at home.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after 3 1/2 years in charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn’s resignation roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job. The Trojans’ athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn’s tenure. The football team made a dramatic turnaround after the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men’s basketball team has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield. Bohn mentioned “ongoing health challenges” in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times about his resignation, but provided no clear reason for the surprising move.

