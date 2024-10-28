AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:28 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani leads off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was in his regular leadoff spot as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ designated hitter for Game 3 of the World Series, two days after the star slugger partially dislocated his left shoulder. Ohtani got hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 at Los Angeles. Seeking their eighth title and second in five years, the Dodgers lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Walker Buehler starts Game 3 for Los Angeles against Clarke Schmidt.

Fans in Shohei Ohtani’s Japanese hometown pack in to watch Game 3 of the World Series

OSHU CITY, Japan (AP) — Hundreds of fans filed into a public viewing center in Shohei Ohtani’s hometown in northern Japan on Tuesday morning to cheer the country’s top celebrity in Game 3 of the World Series. Fans lined up outside the Oshu City Cultural Center, a 500-seat auditorium, on a perfect fall morning to watch their local hero in a live telecast of the game. This is the town where Ohtani played Little League, starred as a pitcher and hitter at Hanamaki Higashi High School, and became the favorite son of Iwate Prefecture, a mountainous region abutting the Pacific Ocean.

Freddie Freeman homers in fifth straight World Series game, ties George Springer’s record

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman tied George Springer’s record of homering in five straight World Series games, hitting a two-run drive off the New York Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt in the first inning to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 2-0 in World Series Game 3. Seeking its second title in five years, the Dodgers entered with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Shohei Ohtani, playing two days after partially separating his left shoulder, walked on four pitches leading off. After Mookie Betts flied out, Freeman drove a high cutter with a 1-2 count about five rows deep into the lower deck in right field. An eight-time All-Star and the 2020 NL MVP, the 35-year-old Freeman has seven RBIs in the Series.

Spaniards Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d’Or award as Real Madrid snubs ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award on Monday as the world’s best soccer players, while Real Madrid snubbed the star-studded ceremony in Paris in apparent protest. The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina and beat Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior into second place, a result which greatly displeased the Spanish club. Madrid and its players stayed away from the ceremony, then vented their feelings on social media. The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Stephen Curry will miss at least two games for Warriors with left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games for the Golden State Warriors nursing an injured ankle that he hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry had an MRI exam after the game and it showed no structural damage and revealed a left peroneal strain. The team said he would be reevaluated Friday. Golden State plays consecutive home games Tuesday and Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their next game after Curry is examined again is Saturday at Houston.

Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun is parting ways with Stephanie White. White led the Sun to the WNBA semifinals both of her seasons as coach. The Sun finished third in the regular season with a 28-12 record, swept Indiana in the first round of the playoffs and lost a five-game semifinal series to Minnesota. The Sun are the seventh WNBA team to make a coaching change, and the announcement came a day after the Indiana Fever fired Christie Sides. White led the Sun to a franchise-best 27-13 record in her first season and was named 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year.

No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar for showdown with No. 4 Ohio State

Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t sure if starting quarterback Drew Allar will be ready to play when the No. 3 Nittany Lions host No. 4 Ohio State. Allar suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the first half of Penn State’s 28-13 win over Wisconsin. Allar returned for the second half wearing a knee brace, but after a short, ineffective warm-up, yielded the offense to Beau Pribula. Allar has completed 117 of 164 passes for 1,640 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He hasn’t missed a game yet since taking over the starting job at the start of the 2023 season.

For the 8 remaining unbeatens atop college football, a November to remember may await

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — None of the last eight unbeaten teams in major college football this season were unbeaten going into November last year. Or the year before that. Or the year before that. Or in the decades before that, in some cases. The last eight unbeatens: No. 1 Oregon (8-0), No. 3 Penn State (7-0), No. 5 Miami (8-0), No. 9 BYU (8-0), No. 11 Iowa State (7-0), No. 13 Indiana (8-0), No. 18 Pitt (7-0) and No. 21 Army (7-0). There are some true surprises on the list.

Jordan’s belief in Reddick pays off, and 23XI team will have a shot at NASCAR title

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — The hardest hit that Tyler Reddick took at Homestead-Miami Speedway wasn’t from a bounce into the wall or from another driver crashing into him. It was from his boss. Michael Jordan is 6-foot-6. Reddick might be 5-foot-6, tops. When Jordan comes at him full speed and wraps his massive arms around Reddick, the driver is going to take a bit of a jolt. That’s exactly what happened Sunday, after Reddick won at Homestead and clinched one of the four spots in NASCAR’s winner-take-all title deciding race at Phoenix in two weeks.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with his new team

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos has received a warm welcome in his return to Tampa Bay with the Nashville Predators. Stamkos spent his first 16 NHL seasons with the Lightning before signing a $32 million, four-year contract with the Predators in free agency. The 34-year-old Stamkos was honored at the first media timeout in his return to Amalie Arena. The Lightning showed a 90-second video featuring highlights from Stamkos’ career, including lifting the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. Stamkos then took a lap around the ice, waving his stick in recognition of the standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 19,092.

