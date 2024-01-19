AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:28 a.m. EST

Analysis: Building a Super Bowl champion starts with figuring how who gets all the power

There’s no shortage of accomplished head coaches available to NFL teams for this hiring cycle. Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England. Pete Carroll won one in Seattle. Jim Harbaugh just led Michigan to a national championship. Mike Vrabel was the AP Coach of the Year just two seasons ago. But owners have more to consider than impressive resumes. Often, it comes down to power. The amount of power owners are willing to give coaches can determine the direction a franchise takes in its search. Building a championship team starts with figuring how who gets that power.

Lions finally giving fans, including Eminem, chance to cheer for a winner after decades of futility

DETROIT (AP) — Eminem stood alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson before the Detroit Lions hosted a playoff game for the first time in three decades, soaking up an electric atmosphere at Ford Field. Johnson says he wished his teams could’ve had the same experience. He’s not alone. The Lions’ victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams was their second in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title. The Lions are hosting Tampa Bay on Sunday, playing a second home playoff game in one postseason for the first time in team history.

Mike Tomlin remains ‘on go’ for the Steelers through 2024, and likely beyond

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he expects to be back for an 18th season and that his passion for the job hasn’t waned despite another quick playoff exit. Tomlin’s status for next season was up for debate after there was speculation he may be burning out. Tomlin says his enthusiasm for the job has only intensified through the season and plans to sign a contract extension soon. While Tomlin is returning, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The team’s top priority is hiring a new offensive coordinator after Matt Canada was fired just before Thanksgiving.

Defending champion Sabalenka reaches 4th round at Australian Open. Coco Gauff also advances easily

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff are into the fourth round of the Australian Open after commanding wins. Sabalenka crushed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 while Gauff cruised past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2. Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas were equally impressive as they moved on with straight-set wins. Men’s champion Novak Djokovic was a straight-sets winner in his 100th career match at the tournament.

Adrián Beltré on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame third baseman

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrián Beltré could soon be a first-ballot Hall of Fame third baseman. He is among 12 first-timers in consideration for the Class of 2024 that will be revealed Jan. 23. A four-time All-Star, Beltré had 3,166 hits and 477 homers, and his 2,759 career games played at third base are fewer than only Brooks Robinson. When the Rangers retired Beltré’s No. 29 jersey the season after his final game, the celebration included messages from Hall of Fame third basemen George Brett, Mike Schmidt and Chipper Jones. They all told Beltré that night in 2019 they’d see him in Cooperstown as soon as he became eligible for election.

After 4 decades a Pac-12 only football award handed out for possibly the last time

SEATTLE (AP) — Inside the ballroom of a swanky downtown Seattle athletic club another small piece to the legacy of Pac-12 football ended. The Morris Trophy was never a name-brand award handed out following the college football season in part because it honored players who rarely get attention and was uniquely tied to the West Coast. The award recognized the best offensive and defensive linemen in either the Pac-10 or once it expanded the Pac-12. It was awarded every year since 1980 and, perhaps most notably, was voted on by the players themselves. But with the collapse of the Pac-12 this is the last time for players being honored in this format. The honorees in likely the final year were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

No. 3 Colorado follows lead of high-energy point guard Jaylyn Sherrod to best start since 1992-93

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The third-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are off to their best start since 1992-93 behind the play of point guard Jaylyn Sherrod. She leads the Buffaloes into their game Friday night against No. 5 UCLA in the first matchup between top-five teams in program history. Sherrod averages 13.8 points and 5.6 assists, but she’s far more concerned about leading the team in hustle. The fifth-year senior from Birmingham, Alabama, always tries to be the most energetic player on the floor. Sherrod was recently announced as one of the 25 players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

Without handshakes, Ukrainian players trying to keep message alive at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Ukrainian player refusing to shake the hand of a Russian or Belarusian at the net has become a common sight on the tennis tours over the past two years. For those Ukrainian players competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne, it’s a gesture that has more meaning than ever. There was no handshake at the end of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Lesia Tsurenko on Friday, nor after Marta Kostyuk and Elina Avanesyan played. Both Ukrainians did acknowledge their opponents. Two years on from the start of the invasion, the war continues but with Ukraine slipping down the news agenda, players are worried that their cause is being forgotten.

Mike McCarthy sells belief in playoff breakthrough that has eluded Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy is selling his belief that the Dallas Cowboys can make an elusive playoff breakthrough with him as coach. McCarthy is returning for a fifth season despite a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. Dallas was the first team not to reach a conference title game in three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons. McCarthy said the club has developed a “championship program” with two NFC East titles in three seasons. He says it just hasn’t reached a “world championship yet.”

Ohio State to hire former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Ohio State is hiring former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire still needed university approval, but an announcement was expected as soon as Friday. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s primary play-caller since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2019 to replace Urban Meyer. Bringing in an experienced play-caller at both the college and NFL level could allow Day to hand off those responsibilities.

