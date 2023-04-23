AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EDT

Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors evened the Northern California rivals’ playoff series at two games apiece. De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one. Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water. Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory. The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Warriors survive Curry calling timeout they didn’t have

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry called a timeout in the final minute the defending champions didn’t have — and nearly cost Golden State a crucial playoff game. The Warriors held on to beat the Kings anyway. Curry said he thought it was a good decision but didn’t know there were no timeouts remaining after the Warriors lost one when their earlier challenge of an offensive foul was unsuccessful. Curry scored 32 points in the 126-125 victory that evened the best-of-seven first-round series with Sacramento at 2-all. Coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the ill-advised timeout, saying he neglected to inform his team.

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

Bruins top Panthers 6-2, take 3-1 lead in 1st-round series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game Sunday. Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead in the series by getting a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who’ll try to fend off elimination when they visit Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Miami’s Oladipo tears patellar tendon, latest injury setback

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat found out that he tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home. Oladipo learned Sunday after an MRI that he tore his left patellar tendon, the team announced. The injury is season-ending and calls his availability for the start of next season into some doubt as well. He’ll need his third major surgery in just over four years. Eighth-seeded Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks going into Game 4 on Monday night.

Hurricanes roll to 5-2 win, take 3-1 series lead over Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. The loss pushed the Islanders to the brink of elimination. Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road for the first time in the playoffs since the second round in 2021. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for New York.

Busch wins under caution at Talladega in double overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second race of the season since joining Richard Childress Racing when he snatched the victory in double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the second win for Busch at Talladega, 15 years apart. He won when Bubba Wallace was spun by Ryan Blaney as Wallace tried to block Blaney. It triggered a race-ending caution that gave RCR its 13th victory at NASCAR’s biggest track. Blaney finished second to lead a parade of Ford drivers to second through fifth-place finishes.

Stars even series with 3-2 win vs. Wild on Seguin’s PP pair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series. Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-goal lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg against his former team to bring the Wild within one. But Seguin delivered again after Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno took another contested penalty. Game 5 is in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Guardians’ Logan Allen strikes out 8, wins MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and his Cleveland teammates helped him get a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old left-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game. He gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third, allowed five hits and walked one. Allen is the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians. Jesús Luzardo had the loss for Miami, and Avisaíl García hit a three-run homer.

